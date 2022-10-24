Box Office Report: ‘Thank God’ or ‘Ram Setu’, which film will rock this Diwali?

While Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Thank God’ will open against Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ on Tuesday, take a look at how the rest of the films including ‘Black Adam’ ‘Kantara’ and ‘Doctor G’, among others performed on Sunday.

Filmmakers always look forward to releasing their films over long weekends, especially if it’s a festive long weekend. Even if there are no new releases over such weekends, several films that are already in the theatres, see a jump in collections. On the Diwali long weekend, at least two Hindi films will be competing against each other – Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Thank God’ and Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu’. Both films will hit the theatres on Tuesday. With two big Bollywood clashes, moviegoers and trade analysts are excited to see which of the two will be a success at the box office. Meanwhile, here is the Sunday report of ‘Kantara’, ‘Doctor G’, ‘Black Adam’, and more, at the ticket window.

Black Adam: DC Universe's film ‘Black Adam’ was in discussion for a long time. The film hit the theatres on Friday. Dwayne Johnson-starrer film has had mediocre business at the Indian box office. According to the initial figures, Black Adam collected only Rs 6 crore on the weekend, taking the total to Rs 24.06 crore.

Doctor G: According to the initial figures, Ayushmann Khuranna-starrer ‘Doctor G’ did a business of just Rs 1.40 crore on Sunday. The total collection of the film has now reached Rs 24.75 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan: I: With over 23 days at the box office, Mani Ratnam's periodical drama is still minting money. According to preliminary figures, on the 24th day i.e. on Sunday, this film has done a business of Rs 1.50 crore. The total collection of PS: I have reached Rs 257.38 crore.

Kantara: Rishabh Shetty-starrer 'Kantara, which was originally released in Kannada, was later released in Hindi as well, based on the film’s success. Kantara has got a huge benefit from the weekend. According to preliminary data, ‘Kantara’ did a business of Rs 11 crore on Sunday.

Thank God: Actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet-starrer 'Thank God' is one of the much-awaited releases. This film is a comedy-drama and will be released on Tuesday. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, it could collect around Rs 15 crore on the first day.

Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez’s film, which also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, will also be released o Tuesday. The budget of this film is said to be Rs 150 crore. Therefore, the film is expected to collect anything between Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore to have a decent run at the box office.