Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are mourning the tragic loss of their building's security guard, Dhanpat, who died during a devastating fire that broke out at their residential complex on the eve of Diwali.

A Tragic Night Before Diwali

The night before Diwali turned into a nightmare for actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya when a fire broke out in their residential building. Tragically, a security guard named Dhanpat lost his life in the incident. On Tuesday, Divyanka took to Instagram to share details of the heartbreaking incident, recounting what exactly transpired. She also expressed grief over the loss of the security guard, whom she fondly referred to as Dhanpat Uncle. Sharing a video showing a section of the building engulfed in flames, Divyanka wrote, "Some losses leave behind a silence that never quite goes away. When we brought our babies home for the first time, one of the first people to welcome and bless them was our beloved Dhanpat Uncle, the guard of our building. We had imagined the years ahead… him watching our boys grow, the children playing with their Dhanpat Uncle, and countless little moments we unknowingly took for granted. We never imagined those moments would remain only dreams," Divyanka wrote.

The Incident and Evacuation

"On the night before Diwali and Viv’s birthday, a devastating fire broke out in our building. We had plans to step out that evening, but somehow, our plans kept getting delayed. We were home when the mishap occurred, which allowed us to spot the danger in time and evacuate with our babies, family and staff," she added. "For a while, we thought we had escaped with only a frightening memory and material damage. Until we heard about Dhanpat Uncle. Vivek and I struggled to accept the news. Even as we took refuge at a friend’s home, we kept hoping, praying that somehow it wasn’t true. As Diwali arrived, electricity was gradually restored. The gas supply and lifts were reinstated the day after Diwali, following diligent safety checks. But normalcy didn’t return with them," Divyanka further stated.

Remembering a Loved One

Divyanka also shared a video of Dhanpat Uncle blessing her twins when she brought them home for the first time. "Our entire wing had come to a standstill, and not merely because of the infrastructural damage. The fire dimmed the lights of our home that Diwali, but the loss of a precious life left a darkness in our hearts that no amount of light can undo. It’s taken us time to even find the words to speak about that night. Dhanpat Uncle, you were never just the guard of our building. You were part of our everyday lives, someone we trusted, someone we had imagined in our children’s tomorrow," she wrote.

Divyanka further shared that she and Vivek would one day tell their sons about the kind-hearted man who welcomed them home and showered them with his blessings "We will miss you deeply. And when our boys are old enough, we will tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings, who was indispensable in our everyday life and that - we should never take anyone’s presence for granted. May your soul rest in peace," Divyanka posted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)