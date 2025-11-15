Netflix has released the trailer for 'Dining with the Kapoors', a show celebrating Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday. It features the Kapoor clan, including Ranbir and Kareena, sharing laughter, memories, and food in a heartwarming family gathering.

The much-awaited trailer for 'Dining with the Kapoors', a heartwarming journey with one of the most cherished Bollywood families, has finally arrived.

On Saturday, Netflix dropped the warm, hilarious, and candid trailer of the show, offering a mix of nostalgia, laughter, dinner gossips, and reflections on Raj Kapoor's rich cinematic legacy. As "India's first family of Indian cinema" says, "It's Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday. He loved his birthdays. Those grand Bollywood parties that everybody spoke about, but it was just different." https://www.instagram.com/p/DREMABFEnTg/

A Glimpse Into the Kapoor Clan

The trailer opens with glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others arriving for the "grand lunch". "Funny, loving, united. They're very fond of eating. They love to laugh, too," Kareena says in the trailer.

It further takes viewers inside the chaotic, fun side of the family as they come together in the kitchen as well as for an epic lunch, revisiting fond memories of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

The trailer also features a rare glimpse of the cinematic icon, sharing adorable moments with the family. "Somebody is remembering me," the late Raj Kapoor ironically says in one clip.

The gathering also features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and more, promising a never-before-seen celebration of Raj Kapoor's legacy.

Behind the Lens

Created by Armaan Jain, directed by Smriti Mundhra, and produced by Aavashyak Media, 'Dining with the Kapoors' has been shot in a fly-on-the-wall documentary style.

Director's Vision

Speaking on the same, director Smriti Mundhra shared, "The Kapoors are not just a Bollywood dynasty but the type of family we all want to be a part of: extremely tight, fun-loving, and absolutely obsessed with food. What I wanted to capture wasn't just their story on the surface, but that feeling of being right there at the table with them--hearing the stories, the laughter, the unfiltered moments that happen when the performance drops away."

Premiere Details

'Dining with the Kapoors' is set to premiere on November 21 on Netflix. (ANI)