Diljit Dosanjh is returning to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Glimpses show him teaching the host Bhangra steps. His 2024 debut was a hit, and fans are excited for his second appearance on the popular late-night show.

Diljit Dosanjh Teases Energetic Return to 'The Tonight Show'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to make a return to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', two years after his debut appearance, with early glimpses suggesting a lively episode filled with music, dance and entertainment.

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Diljit shared the update on Instagram, posting a video from the show's studio that offered fans a sneak peek into his upcoming appearance. In the clip, his team is seen opening a studio door and asking, "Kya lagta tha nahi lautenge?" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) The camera then pans to Diljit, who says, "Kaha tha na ke ek baar Punjabi aa jayein toh chethi nahi jaate... Jimmy Fallon aa gaye oye." The video features music from his latest track Morni.

Clips shared by the show's official Instagram handle further tease the episode, showing Diljit teaching host Jimmy Fallon some Bhangra steps. The duo is seen dancing together, laughing and enjoying the moment, hinting at a light-hearted and energetic segment. Diljit also revealed via Instagram Stories that Fallon sent him a handwritten thank-you note, expressing gratitude for his return to the show.

A Look Back at His 2024 Debut

The singer-actor first appeared on The Tonight Show in 2024, where he performed his hit tracks G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. Introduced as the "biggest Punjabi artist on the planet," Diljit impressed audiences with his stage presence and signature Bhangra performance in a traditional white dhoti kurta and turban.

The latest preview has sparked strong buzz on social media, with fans expressing excitement over his return to the popular late-night show.

Future Projects and Recent Work

Meanwhile, Dosanjh was last seen in Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta and Krishan Kumar, alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa in supporting roles.

He will next appear in Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. The film, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12. This marks Diljit's second collaboration with Imtiaz Ali after the 2024 film 'Amar Singh Chamkila.' (ANI)