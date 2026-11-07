Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Indore concert faces scrutiny after authorities issued instructions to avoid performing songs that glorify alcohol or weapons, citing potential negative influences on children attending the show.

Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Indore Concert Under Scrutiny

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to take his Aura Tour to Indore on November 15. However, his upcoming concert has come under scrutiny days ahead of the event. Following a complaint by Chandigarh-based Dr Punditrao Dharenavar, instructions have reportedly been issued to the District Officer of the Women and Child Development Department to ensure that songs that could have a negative influence on children are not performed at the concert. The instructions specifically call for avoiding songs that glorify alcohol consumption and weapons.

Official Response Regarding Concert Guidelines

Speaking about the instuctions, District Officer, Women and Child Development Department, Rajneesh Sinha said "... A concert by Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to take place at Twenty One Business Park on 15 November. We received a letter from Chandigarh regarding songs that glorify drugs, intoxicants or weapons... In compliance with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions, we have written to the organisers, asking them to ensure that such songs are not performed, as they can have a negative influence on children..." Neither Diljit Dosanjh nor his team has issued a public response to the alleged instructions so far.

A Look Back at the Aura Tour

On October 30, Diljit kick-started the Indian leg of his Aura Tour with a jam-packed show at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. From 'G.O.A.T.', 'Ikk Kudi', 'Lalkara', ‘Ishq Di Baajiyaan’, ‘Naina’, and 'Kinni Kinni' to 'Case', 'Panjtaara', 'Hass Hass' and 'Water', Diljit took the audience on a musical journey through his popular discography. One of the most-awaited moments of the evening came when he performed 'Saanson Ki Mala', drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

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