Mexican actor Diego Luna will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival. The festival will screen his latest directorial feature, 'Ashes,' and Luna will also conduct a masterclass for attendees.

The Mexican actor, director and producer Diego Luna will be feted at the upcoming 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival. The festival will run from August 14 to 21. Luna will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo in recognition of his "outstanding career and indelible contribution to cinema." The festival will screen 'Ashes,' his latest directorial feature, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and Luna will also give a masterclass.

The festival shared a note on its Instagram handle to pay tribute to the contribution of the filmmaker to contemporary cinema. "One of the most recognisable faces in contemporary cinema is coming to Sarajevo! In recognition of an extraordinary career and an indelible mark on cinema, Diego Luna, Mexican actor, director and producer, will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival," Sarajevo Festival wrote. "His artistic body of work spans film, television and theatre, distinguished by strong social engagement and a consistent commitment to promoting Latin American and Hispanic voices on the global film scene. As part of the 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival, the audience will have the opportunity to see his latest directorial work "Ashes", which had its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Luna will also hold a masterclass, sharing his professional experience and reflections on contemporary art with young talents, film professionals and Festival audiences." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarajevo Film Festival (@sarajevofilmfestival)

Luna responded to the recognition, saying, "It's been many years since I've wanted to go to Sarajevo, so many colleagues have spoken beautifully about the festival and their personal experience there. I feel honoured with the recognition of my work and very excited to share 'Ashes' with the audience," as quoted by Variety.

An Illustrious Career in Film and Television

According to the outlet, Luna first captured international attention with his breakout performance in Alfonso Cuaron's "Y tu mama tambien" (2001), a role that established him as one of Mexico's leading actors. This led to collaborations with directors such as Steven Spielberg, David Trueba, Gus Van Sant, Harmony Korine and Agustin Diaz Yanes.

Most recently, he starred in and executive-produced the series 'Andor', earning two Golden Globe nominations and two Critics' Choice Award nominations for best actor for his work in both seasons. The series earned eight Emmy Award nominations for its first season and 14 for its second season in 2025, including outstanding drama series. In 2025, he starred opposite Jennifer Lopez and Tonatiuh in Bill Condon's "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor for his performance in Hulu's "La Maquina" (2024), which he also produced and starred in alongside Gael Garcia Bernal, reported Variety.

As a director, Luna made his debut with the documentary 'J.C. Chavez' (2007). His first narrative feature, 'Abel' (2010), earned the Horizontes Latinos Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival and a Mexican Academy Award for best screenplay, which he co-wrote. He later directed 'Mr Pig' (2016), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He recently starred in Netflix's 'Mexico 86,' on which he also serves as executive producer and will next appear in the thriller 'Eleven Days' and Disney's live-action adaptation of 'Tangled.' (ANI)