    Did you know Priyanka Chopra attended Naseeruddin Shah's acting classes for her role in '7 Khoon Maaf'?

    Priyanka Chopra revealed that she spent roughly 10 days in Naseeruddin Shah's acting classes for '7 Khoon Maaf and that she sought guidance from Pankaj Kapur, who was her neighbor at the time.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra frequently steals the show with her honest views and opinions on various topics. The actress is a household name in both India and the United States. She recently spoke about her 2011 film '7 Khoon Maaf' at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, revealing how an acting session with Naseeruddin Shah helped her prepare for her role in the film. The actress also revealed some priceless advice she received from actor Pankaj Kapur.

    Priyanka and Naseeruddin Shah's conversation

    Priyanka revealed that she spent roughly 10 days in Naseeruddin Shah's acting class for the film. She also sought guidance from Pankaj Kapur, who was her neighbor at the time. She said, "I asked him, 'Can you please work with me on the script?" He responded by asking what kind of work she needed. "Tell me what choices I should make?" Priyanka questioned. He responded by saying that this is a complicated character and every answer I needed was in your script.

    Warned not to do female-oriented films

    Priyanka Chopra also revealed that she was warned by several individuals not to take on a female-oriented film like 'Fashion'. "But I just didn't know any better. The script was fantastic. I was fascinated by what Madhur was saying. The crew worked on the script for six months, staying at her home in Goa the entire time."

    '7 Khoon Maaf'

    Vishal Bhardwaj directed the dark comedy film '7 Khoon Maaf'. It's based on Ruskin Bond's short story Susanne's Seven Husbands. Priyanka took on the role of an Anglo-Indian woman. The late actors Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Vivaan Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Annu Kapoor were also among the cast members. The film received both critical and financial praise.

    On the professional front

    On the work front, Priyanka has a busy schedule ahead of her. Her next project is Farhan Akhtar's action thriller 'Don 3: The Final Chapter', in which she co-stars with Ranveer Singh. She will also appear in Farhan Akhtar's forthcoming drama 'Jee Le Zaraa' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. 

