    Did Pa Ranjith research on KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) for Thangalaan for over two years? Read details

    "Thangalaan," directed by Pa. Ranjith and starring Chiyaan Vikram, is set to release on April 26th, 2024. Set in the 1880s at the Kolar Gold Fields, the film promises gripping action and compelling performances. Ranjith's expertise in period dramas, coupled with Vikram's dedication, has heightened anticipation. Produced by Studio Green, it features music by GV Prakash Kumar.

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    The much-awaited pan-India film 'Thangalaan', starring Chiyaan Vikram, is set to hit theatres on April 26th, 2024, creating quite a buzz among movie buffs. The film's teaser and first look have piqued the interest of audiences, who are eagerly awaiting more details about the project.

    Director Pa. Ranjith, known for his global acclaim, invested more than two years in research before bringing 'Thangalaan' to life. Set in the 1880s, the film revolves around the historical events of the Kolar Gold Fields, and Ranjith and his team meticulously recreated the era's atmosphere and details to add authenticity to the story. Ranjith's expertise in handling period dramas was evident in his previous work, 'Sarpatta Parambarai', released in 2021, which garnered praise for its portrayal of 1970s India.

    'Thangalaan' showcases the lives of mine workers during the early 19th century and marks Chiyaan Vikram's return to the pan-India genre after the success of 'Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2'. Vikram's dedication to his role and his transformation have already captured attention, as seen in the teaser, which promises gripping action and compelling performances.

    The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone, and other notable names from the Tamil industry. Produced by Studio Green, known for its blockbuster hits, 'Thangalaan' is set to be released worldwide in April 2024, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. In addition to 'Thangalaan', Studio Green has another highly anticipated film lined up for release this year, starring Suriya in the lead role.

    With its multi-language release and stellar cast, 'Thangalaan' is poised to captivate audiences across the country with its compelling storytelling and immersive cinematic experience.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
