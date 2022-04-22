Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black

    Nysa Devgn, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, just turned 19, and photographs from her birthday celebration have appeared on social media.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

    Nysa Devgan, Ajay and Kajol's daughter, turned 19 a few days back. Presently studying in Switzerland, Nysa celebrated the day with her friends after completing another year around the sun. Nysa's birthday motif appears to have been glam black, as the little diva dressed up to the nines. Even though Nysa's Bollywood aspirations are unknown, she already has a sizable social media following.

    We rarely miss out on unseen images because of these fan pages and social media admirers. We came upon one of Nysa's photos, apparently from her recent birthday event. Nysa is wearing an all-black ensemble that includes an embellished black bralette and black leather leggings in the photo. Nysa glammed up with on-point makeup and accessorised her dress tastefully while leaving her hair down.

    Also Read: 'Bhediya' actor Varun Dhawan once wanted to become a wrestler and not actor?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nysa devgan (@nysadevganx)

    In the photo, she was seen smiling with her pal while holding their wine glasses and dressed in black. Fans of Nysa praised her good looks in the comments section. “Just like her mommy,” wrote one. “So beautiful amazing super cute girl," commented another. “Nysa you are always looking very beautiful,” read another comment.

    Also Read: Jersey star Shahid Kapoor gets trolled for 'disrespecting' Mrunal Thakur; take a look

    Nysa's mother, actress Kajol, wished her daughter a happy birthday on her birthday. Sharing an adorable throwback photo, Kajol wrote, "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best!"

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
