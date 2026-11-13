Singer Dhvani Bhanushali announces her engagement to Yash Bhanushali with romantic sunset pictures on Instagram. The singer shares affectionate moments with her fiancé and gives fans a glimpse of her engagement ring.

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has taken a big step in her personal life by announcing her engagement to Yash Bhanushali. She revealed the news through a series of four photographs on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into the intimate celebration and showing off her engagement ring.

Couple Celebrates Engagement With Sunset Views

Alongside the pictures, Dhvani shared a heartfelt caption that read, "Found me my cupcake for life. Said yessss (sic)." The photographs capture several affectionate moments between the couple, including a warm embrace and Yash planting a kiss on her cheek. Another picture shows Dhvani flaunting her engagement ring as the two pose against a beautiful sunset backdrop. For the occasion, she opted for a brown tank top paired with a leather skirt and matching footwear, while Yash wore a white shirt, a colourful jacket and denim jeans.

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Dhvani Bhanushali's Journey In The Music Industry

Dhvani made her mark in the Indian music industry with popular tracks such as Vaaste, Leja Re and Dilbar. She also lent her voice to songs like Duniyaa from Luka Chuppi and Nayan. Her breakthrough came with the success of Vaaste, which garnered millions of views and helped establish her as a prominent name in Indian pop music. In a previous interview with IndiaToday.in, the singer spoke about her love for pop music and her interest in playback singing, explaining that she enjoys exploring opportunities while prioritising songs that allow her to express her own story. Dhvani currently has 7.1 million followers on Instagram.