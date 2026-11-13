Devotees across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have begun preparations for the four-day Chhath Puja festival. Ghats are being readied, while authorities ensure cleanliness and logistical arrangements for the upcoming sacred rituals of Chhathi Maiya.

Chhath Puja Preparations Begin Across Bihar And Uttar Pradesh Cities

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): As the four-day Chhath Puja festival began with 'Nahay-Khay' on Friday, preparations gathered pace along riverbanks and at ghats across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with devotees marking out spaces for their rituals, administrative officials overseeing arrangements, and a familiar debate over access to prime spots bringing a different dimension to the celebrations.

From the banks of the Varuna River in Varanasi to the Hindon Chhath Ghat in Ghaziabad and homes in Patna, the preparations reflected the deep-rooted faith associated with the festival.

At Shastri Ghat along the Varuna River in Varanasi, devotees had begun constructing their 'vedis' (designated altars) ahead of the main rituals. Speaking about the preparations, a devotee, Soni, said that the arrangements begin with purchasing the traditional bamboo baskets, fruits and flowers, besides preparing the food offerings associated with the festival. "Khichdi, kheer and puri are prepared. These are the preparations," she said, describing the rituals and arrangements that precede the main days of worship.

Another devotee, Sona Seth, said that families begin preparing their altars and temporary spaces at the ghats ahead of the rituals. "We make the altar and prepare a place here because the worship will begin tomorrow. The Chhath Puja will continue for three days, and we perform it with great devotion and enthusiasm. It is the festival of Chhathi Maiya, and she is very powerful. We have been observing this festival for 15 years," she said.

Another devotee explained that families begin marking out their spaces almost two days in advance because of the large crowds that gather during the festival. "Chhath Puja is a very important festival for us. We first make the altar and secure a place because there is a huge crowd during Chhath Puja, and it becomes difficult to find space to sit. That is why we start the preparations two days in advance. It is a very big festival for people coming from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," he said.

Meanwhile, in Patna, Deepmala Srivastava, wife of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, was seen preparing prasad at her residence on the occasion of Nahay-Khay, marking the first day of the four-day festival. Speaking about the significance of the occasion, she said, "Chhath Puja is always special; that is why it is called a 'Mahaparv'. The Chhath Mahaparv is always special and will always remain so. It is a grand festival of faith, devoid of any discrimination. Chhathi Maiya fulfils everyone's wishes."

In Ghaziabad, preparations at the Hindon Chhath Ghat were also underway, with senior administrative and civic officials reaching the site and performing prayers to mark the beginning of the festival. District Magistrate Ravindra Mandar said that arrangements had been made at all designated Chhath ghats, including sanitation and adequate water facilities. He said that 79 ghats had been established across Ghaziabad and that municipal teams would remain deployed round the clock to maintain cleanliness. He added that the police administration would also remain present to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the celebrations.

Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner Vikramaditya Malik said that civic employees would remain “stationed at the ghats throughout the festival, while arrangements for lighting, drinking water and cleanliness had been completed”. He also said that a laser show would be organised at the Chhath Ghat this year. Acknowledging concerns over the condition of the Hindon River water, Malik said that “efforts had been made to improve its cleanliness, although a comprehensive solution would require coordination with other districts through which the river flows.” The civic administration also said that 79 Chhath ghats had been identified across the city, with arrangements including barricading, drinking water, public address systems, CCTV cameras and lost-and-found centres. Officials said that a laser show, which had also been organised in the previous two years, would be presented in an enhanced format this time. Lighting arrangements were also being made to give the ghats a festive appearance.