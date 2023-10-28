Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dharamshala Intl. Film Festival 2023 unveils 92 film lineup, opens with Varun Grover's 'All India Rank'

    The 12th Dharamshala International Film Festival will be held in the mountains from Nov 4-7, 2023, with 92 films and interactive sessions with filmmakers.

    Dharamshala Intl. Film Festival 2023 unveils 92 film lineup, opens with Varun Grover's 'All India Rank'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    The 12th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) is set to return to the serene mountains. The festival is scheduled to run from November 4th to 7th, with virtual version from November 8th to 14th. This year's event will be hosted at the Tibetan Children's Village School in Upper Dharamsala, showcasing a diverse selection of films from India and around the world. Attendees can look forward to engaging sessions and workshops with filmmakers, which are available to pass holders.

    DIFF 2023 will present a total of 92 films, encompassing feature films, documentaries, and short films. The festival will kick off with the directing debut of Varun Grover's "All India Rank," and the closing ceremony will feature the screening of Manoj Bajpayee's "Joram." Here is the comprehensive list of Indian films that will be screened during this year's festival.

    1) Bottle Radha directed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam

    2) A Match directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar

    3) Joram by Devashish Makhija

    4) All India Rank by Varun Grover

    5) Amar Colony directed by Siddharth Chauhan

    6) The Lotus and The Swan by Nirmal Chandel

    7) Tora's Husband directed by Rima Das

    8) Follower by Harshad Nalawade

    9) The Winter Within directed by Amir Bashir

    10) Guras directed by Surav Rai

    Other than this many film makers will attend the festival and some of them will have live interactions and workshops. The list includes  Pa.Ranjith, Dhinakaran Sivalingam, Varun Grover, Nishtha Jain, Sreemoyee Singh, Anand Patwardhan, Devashish Makhija, Don Palathara, Dominic Sangma, Jayant Digambar Somalkar, and Harshad Nalawade. Guneet Monga and Pa.Ranjith will take center stage in conversations and interactive sessions at DIFF 2023.

    ALSO READ: Fifth Global Taj Film Festival to shine spotlight on Uttar Pradesh's rising film industry

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt's ongoing row over $160 million vineyard gets much complicated vma

    Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt's ongoing row over $160 million vineyard gets much complicated

    'The Woman in Me': Andy Cohen reveals 'unsettling' 2013 interview with pop queen Britney Spears vma

    'The Woman in Me': Andy Cohen reveals 'unsettling' 2013 interview with pop queen Britney Spears

    Imran Khan reunites with Genelia Dsouza in viral photo; is a new film project on the cards? vma

    Imran Khan reunites with Genelia Dsouza in viral photo; is a new film project on the cards?

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding: Allu Arjun spotted at airport, En Route to Italy for celebration SHG

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding: Allu Arjun spotted at airport, En Route to Italy for celebration

    Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani set to make OTT debut; Producing web show starring Vikrant Massey ATG

    Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani set to make OTT debut; Producing web show starring Vikrant Massey

    Recent Stories

    Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt's ongoing row over $160 million vineyard gets much complicated vma

    Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt's ongoing row over $160 million vineyard gets much complicated

    Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust shares photos of carvings inside Ayodhya Ram temple gcw

    Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust shares photos of carvings inside Ayodhya’s Ram temple; See here

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia posts a big total, New Zealand gets perfect start to the chase avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia posts a big total, New Zealand gets perfect start to the chase

    Kerala Day 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes to share on Kerala Piravi rkn eai

    Kerala Day 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes to share on Kerala Piravi

    Go to Palestine & fight war against Israel, disappointed fans tell Pakistan players after WC disaster (WATCH) osf

    Go to Palestine & fight war against Israel, disappointed fans tell Pakistan players after WC disaster (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon