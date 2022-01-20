Dhanush, Aishwaryaa divorce: After 3 days of separation, It's still 'Aishwaryaa R Dhanush' on Instagram

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa parted ways after ‘18 years of togetherness’. On Monday night, the duo announced publicly that they have decided to co-parent their two sons Yatra and Linga.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s separation news has been all over the internet for the last few days. The ex-couple announced parting ways after ‘18 years of togetherness’ in a joint statement on January 17 late at night. Since then, many reports and speculation about their divorce have been featured on several websites. Social media users are looking out for reasons behind their divorce and thinking aloud about what could have gone wrong between the two.

It is noticed now that, Aishwaryaa’s Instagram title still reads ‘Aishwaryaa R Dhanush,’ which was her name on the social media platform before she and her ex-husband Dhanush announced their separation.

Dhanush’s father, Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, has recently addressed separation news and called it 'family quarrel nor a divorce.’ Talking to a local Tamil newspaper Dailythandhi, Kasthuri Raja said it is a family dispute that usually takes place between a married couple and not a divorce, Kasthuri Raja stated.

Dhanush’s father further said, “Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are in Hyderabad, not in Chennai; hence I called them and gave some important advice." It is also reported that even Rajinikanth tried to make amends between the couple and settle down the issue.

Many reports indicate that Dhanush's workaholic nature might have made issues between the two. A source close to the couple has disclosed that Dhanush work comes first before anything else. Dhanush's work and travelling between cities or his outdoor film shoots have taken a toll on his personal life.

Therefore, both (Dhanush and Aishwaryaa) had disagreements anytime. Hence he used to sign films to stay away from home and avoid fights. The source also said that "Each time they had any sort of friction, he'd go on to sign a new movie, possibly in a way to keep himself engaged in work."