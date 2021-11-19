Dhamaka movie review: Kartik Aaryan shows how MEDIA business works; actor's mindblowing performance must watch

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani’s thriller Dhamaka featuring Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash, is just out on Netflix and we say it is a must-watch this weekend. The film is a remake of the South Korean drama, The Terror Live – A Bloody, where a TV news anchor plays a vital role in engaging the bomber and the channel's high TRP ratings.

Story: Once, a popular and award-winning news anchor TV, Arjun Pathak played by Kartik Aaryan, gets demoted to a radio jockey. He revives a mysterious phone call from a bomber during his radio show as a golden opportunity to reclaim his lost reputation. The bomber threatens to blow up the Bandra–Worli Sea Link unless his demands are met. Does Arjun salvage his diminishing TV career or the people held hostage on the Bandra–Worli Sea Link with lives at stake?

What works: Kartik Aaryan, who is sitting at a corner of his radio studio, smoking a cigarette and going through a divorce draft, recollects his happy times, suddenly gets a kick when he recieves his first call after giving traffic updates. The caller named Raghubeer Mhate, who claims, "main sea lnk udane wala hoon" will give him an adrenaline-pump post that call. Soon Arjun starts negotiating with his boss for his position back and bargains his prime-time news anchor position claiming for this 'exclusive' report and promising the channel higher TRPs. Amruta Subhash plays Arjun Pathak's boss (Ankita) has delivered effortless acting.

Amruta's dialogues like, ‘Hum news bechte hai, news business hai; another one "anchor kya hota hai actor hai, audience ko drama chahiye”. She shows how a TV channel works. Like a TV channel producer, she tells her crew, "car geeri hai paani mein, chalo sad music badhao".

Mrunal Thakur as Soumya Mehra Pathak plays Arjun's estranged wife, with some romantic roles and montages. She is also seen donning the character of an on-field journalist who saves a child from a falling car.

Dhamaka is a one-man show in terms of performance. With this film, we can say Kartik is no longer just an actor with the boy next door image or just gives monologues; he is the NEXT big star.

Director Ram Madhvani does it again: His films are based on the current scenarios happening in the country. Likewise, Dhamaka shows exaggerated news by some TV channels and how electronic medium in India at times provides sensationalism/drama content.

What doesn't work: Dhamaka ends on a disappointment, and that is an imperfection we just cannot ignore. It looked like the filmmaker was in a rush to finish things up. The film needed a better ending; Ram Madhvani chooses the righteous path out, which is easy and questionable.

Now, the question is, can a TV journalist be trusted? Do TV channel crew have any conscience, criticise and follow unethical journalism practices? Or is it all fair in the TRP game? Watch Dhamaka and figure it yourself.

Ratings: 3 stars out of 5: Two stars for Kartik Aaryan's dhamakedar performance and one star from Ram Madhvani's direction

