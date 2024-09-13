Devara: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report

Like 'RRR', 'Devara' purportedly includes high-octane action sequences that are likely to shatter the audience's heads. According to rumours, Devara was developed on a large budget and the filmmakers allegedly spent a staggering Rs 140 crore on VFX.

Devara, starring Jr. NTR, purportedly acquired a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification just days before its theatrical premiere. According to Bollywood Hungama, Koratala Siva's directorial got certified after four moderations. “Sparking a tidal wave of excitement, man of masses NTR Jr’s Devara: Part 1 (Telugu) has been given the green light to cast off, securing a U/A certificate from the censor board,” a press release issued by the makers said.

According to reports, three of the four revisions included violence. One scene in which a man kicks his wife in the stomach was requested to be edited, as was another scenario in which a character kicks his mother.

A five-second scene with a figure hanging from a sword was also eliminated. In addition, the filmmakers were ordered to include a disclaimer in a scene when Jr NTR is shown riding a shark.

With these changes, Devara's runtime is around 2 hours and 58 minutes.

Koratala Siva leads Devara, which is set against the backdrop of coastal plains. The film is also Jr NTR's 30th film. According to reports, the actor would play both father and son in the film. Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor, who makes her debut in South cinema. This is her first collaboration with Jr NTR. Saif Ali Khan will also play an important part in Devara. The film will also include Ramya Krishna.

Like RRR, this Telugu film would include high-octane action sequences likely to shatter the audience's heads. According to rumours, Devara was developed on a large budget. The filmmakers allegedly spent a staggering Rs 140 crore on VFX.

At the recent trailer launch of the film, Jr NTR admitted being nervous about the film and said, “I am very nervous because this is my next film after RRR. RRR was with my co-actor Ram Charan but this is my solo release after six years so there is a lot of nervousness which is building but very happy to launch the trailer of Devara in the city of Mumbai.”

Devara will hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

