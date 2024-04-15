'Deeply appreciate everything....', Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon laud PM Narendra Modi for transforming Kashi

Ranveer Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his transformative efforts in Varanasi, one of the oldest pilgrimage sites globally. The actor's visit to the city was in conjunction with a fashion show organized by Manish Malhotra

Actor Ranveer Singh recently visited Varanasi along with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, where they participated in a fashion show and expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in transforming the ancient pilgrimage site.

During the event, which showcased the beauty of Banarasi sarees and highlighted Indian culture and craftsmanship, Ranveer Singh praised PM Modi for his initiatives aimed at developing the public infrastructure and promoting the weaver community in Varanasi. He commended the significant changes witnessed in the city over the past decade under PM Modi's leadership.

The fashion show, themed 'Banarasi Saree - A tapestry of Indian culture and Craftsmen', provided an opportunity for Ranveer and Kriti to showcase traditional Indian attire and celebrate the exquisite craftsmanship of the weaver community. Ranveer expressed his delight at walking the ramp along the banks of River Ganga, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage.

In addition to appreciating the beauty and uniqueness of Banarasi sarees, Kriti Sanon highlighted the symbolic significance of handwoven garments in representing Indian heritage and culture. She praised the weavers' dedication to crafting each saree as a one-of-a-kind piece, emphasizing the need to share this cultural treasure with the world.

The fashion show, organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation, was part of a two-day event held at the Namo Ghat to promote Varanasi's handicrafts and handlooms. Ranveer and Kriti's participation underscored the importance of supporting traditional artisans and preserving India's cultural legacy while embracing modern trends.