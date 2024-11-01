Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Actor once talked about being paid less than his wife

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have appeared in several films together. Read on to learn more about his previous statements on wage equity.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have spoken openly about their marriage and jobs. It's been long since we've seen the duo talk about each other in interviews. The two haven't been seen together in quite some time. Abhishek once said in an interview that salary needs to be equal. At the time, Abhishek disclosed that his wife got paid more than him in the 8-9 films they made together.

According to Times Now, at an event in 2018, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar confronted Abhishek Bachchan about gender disparities in the film business. At that time, AB stated that he would want to provide some background and perspective.

Abhishek said that his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also worked in the profession on their terms. The actors stated they had never been compelled to perform anything they did not want.

Further, in this entertainment news, Abhishek stated, "There’s a huge debate on gender parity in the film business and in other industries. I’ve worked in nine films with my wife and in eight of those, she’s gotten paid more than I have. The highest-paid actor in Piku was Deepika (Padukone). It’s a business and if you are a saleable actor, you get paid accordingly. You can’t be a new actress and demand to be paid the same as Shah Rukh Khan."

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's reported divorce for several months. There is no confirmation of the same. However, fans have noted that the two have stopped attending events together, and Aishwarya is now just with Aaradhya, which has left them concerned.

