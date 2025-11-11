A Superman spinoff, 'DC Crime,' is in development at DC Studios. The true-crime style series will be hosted by Jimmy Olsen and focus on Gorilla Grodd in season one. Also, James Gunn's 'Superman' movie is being positioned for the Golden Globes.

Superman Spinoff 'DC Crime' in Development

A Superman spinoff series titled DC Crime is currently in development at DC Studios and HBO Max, reported Deadline.

Season One to Focus on Gorilla Grodd

According to the outlet, the series is billed as being akin to a true-crime docuseries with Jimmy Olsen from Superman hosting (played by Skyler Gisondo in the summer blockbuster directed by James Gunn). Season one reportedly will be centred around DC bad guy Gorilla Grodd, who often wrestles speedster 'The Flash'. Grodd had psychic powers and other skills after his encounter with an alien spaceship. The character was created in 1959 and has even starred in the former DC's Arrow-verse, reported Deadline.

'American Vandal' Creators Attached

DC Crime comes from Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault who are the creators of Netflix's 'American Vandal' series, a crime satire series that ran from 2017-2018. They'll write, executive produce and showrun the series. DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are Executive Producers, with Galen Vaisman overseeing production.

'Superman' Film Submitted for Golden Globes

Meanwhile, the makers of James Gunn's 'Superman' have been submitted into the drama category at the Golden Globes 2026, reported Variety. Warner Bros. has submitted the summer blockbuster into the drama categories at the Golden Globes, signalling the filmmaker's intention to position the iconic superhero as more than just escapist entertainment. According to the outlet, the studio submitted 'Superman' for best motion picture (drama), along with acting categories for David Corenswet in best actor (drama), Rachel Brosnahan for supporting actress and Nicholas Hoult for supporting actor. Additional submissions include Gunn for directing and screenplay, plus original song for 'The Mighty Crabjoy's Theme," penned by Gunn, Eric Nally and Devin Williams. (ANI)