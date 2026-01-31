Dan Levy shared an emotional tribute to his 'Schitt's Creek' co-star Catherine O'Hara following the news of her death. He called working with her a 'gift' and said he would cherish every memory, extending condolences to her family.

Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy has reacted to the shocking news of the death of his beloved co-star Catherine O'Hara. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Levy posted an emotional message alongside a picture from their time together on the award-winning sitcom. The legendary actress died on Friday, January 30, at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness, her reps at CAA confirmed, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In his post, Levy reflected on the "gift" of working so closely with O'Hara for years and said it was "hard to imagine" life and the creative world without her presence. He also mentioned that he would forever "cherish every funny memory" they shared and extended his condolences to her husband, Bo Welch, and her children, calling them part of her "big, beautiful family."

Dan Levy's emotional tribute

"What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O'Hara's brilliance for all those years. Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family," read Levy's post on Instagram.

"It's hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke, and every member of her big, beautiful family," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

A look at her illustrious career

Catherine won an Emmy in 2020 for her portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek and previously earned an Emmy in 1982 for her work on SCTV Network. Over the course of her career, O'Hara received eight additional nominations for acting and writing. In 2025, she was a double nominee, earning recognition for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for HBO's The Last of Us, as well as for her comedic performance in The Studio.

O'Hara was born on March 4, 1954, and grew up in Toronto. She joined the city's Second City company at age 20, first serving as an understudy to Gilda Radner and moving up to the main cast when Radner left to become part of the original Saturday Night Live ensemble, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)