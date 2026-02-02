The Dalai Lama won a Grammy for his audiobook 'Meditations'. In other 2026 Grammy news, Yungblud took home Best Rock Performance for his cover of 'Changes' and Kendrick Lamar won the Best Rap Album award for his acclaimed album 'GNX'.

Dalai Lama has been awarded the Grammy for his Audiobook 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama' at the prestigious award ceremony on Monday (Local Time).

The Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama won the Grammy Award after being nominated alongside Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story by Kathy Garver, Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah, Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson and You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli by Fab Morvan.

In response to the award the Dalai Lama's office posted a message from the Spiritual leader saying, "I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don't see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I'm grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely."

Yungblud Wins Best Rock Performance

Meanwhile, the musician Yungblud took home the 2026 Grammy for Best Rock Performance with his powerful performance on "Changes", marking a milestone moment in the British rocker's career.

"The song, a cover of Black Sabbath's original, was praised for its raw energy, emotive vocals, and genre-blurring rock sensibilities. Accepting the award, Yungblud honored the late Ozzy Osbourne who originally sang the track, joined by a tearful Sharon Osbourne," noted the Grammy's website.

Kendrick Lamar Bags Best Rap Album

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has won the Best Rap Album Grammy Award 2026. The singer paid tribute to the "hip hop" in his acceptance speech at the prestigious award ceremony.

At the 68th Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar bagged the Best Rap Album for his performance in GNX. During his acceptance speech, the rapper paid tribute to Hip Hop, saying that the art skill of Hip Hop is ever-present.

"It is hip-hop as usual, man. I'm not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It's an honor to be here. Hip-hop is going to always be right here. We are going to be in these suits looking good, having our folks with us. We are going to be having the culture with us. So I appreciate y'all. God is to glory. Love y'all," said Kendrick Lamar in his acceptance speech as quoted by Variety.

With this, Kendrick Lamar now holds the title of the most awarded rapper at the Grammys, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2026 Grammys, hosted by Noah in his final year as emcee, is currently broadcasting from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. (ANI)