Veteran music director Vipin Reshammiya, father of Himesh Reshammiya passes away aged 87; Read on

Veteran music composer Vipin Reshammiya, father of Himesh Reshammiya, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 87 on September 18

Veteran music composer Vipin Reshammiya, father of composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya, passed away on September 18 in Mumbai at the age of 87. A significant figure in the music world, Vipin played a key role in nurturing his son’s musical journey from an early age, acting as a mentor. His funeral will be held on September 19.

Vipin Reshammiya had been battling breathing issues and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai before his demise. The final rites will be conducted in Juhu, and his remains will soon return home for the ceremonies.

Vanitha Thapar, a close family friend, shared her sadness in an interview. She revealed that Vipin had been at Kokilaben Hospital and passed away in the evening. She noted that she had always considered him as family, referring to him as “papa” since his time working on TV serials. Later, as Vipin became a music director, his son Himesh followed his path in the industry. Anup Singh, a numerologist, also shared a strong connection with Vipin.

Though a skilled composer, Vipin Reshammiya chose not to pursue a long-term career in music, focusing instead on fostering Himesh’s development. His recognition came from working on television, but his passion remained in supporting Himesh’s rise to prominence. Vipin had once expressed pride in Himesh’s musical talent, which had been evident since childhood.

Vipin Reshammiya’s contributions to the entertainment industry included producing films such as The Xposé (2014) and Teraa Surroor (2016), which both starred Himesh. He also composed for an unreleased project titled Insaaf Ka Suraj (1990). It was noted by Himesh that his father was meant to collaborate with Salman Khan on a project, an opportunity that helped Himesh secure his first major breakthrough as a music director in the 1998 film Jab Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

In 2021, Himesh Reshammiya shared an interesting part of his father’s musical legacy on Instagram. He revealed that Vipin had composed a track featuring the legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, which unfortunately never got released. Himesh expressed his admiration for the song, calling it a “classic melody,” and regretted that it didn’t reach the audience.

The Reshammiya family is in mourning, and we offer our deepest condolences to them during this time of loss.

