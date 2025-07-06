Ranveer Singh celebrated his 40th birthday. Known for his energetic persona and versatile roles, his career spans from his 2010 debut in "Band Baaja Baaraat" to the recent "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani."

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, known for his electric energy, fearless fashion, and versatile role choices, has turned 40 today.

Ranveer Singh is considered one of the bankable stars for producers in the Hindi film industry.

Since his explosive debut in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under Yash Raj Films, Ranveer has consistently treated his fans with his impeccable performances across different movie genres.



From his soothing performance in 'Lootera' to displaying the underdog grit in 'Gully Boy', Ranveer has proved that no genre or character is beyond his reach.



The 'Gully Boy' actor just took over a decade to tick all the boxes and establish himself as an entertainment superstar and an admirer of grandiose fashion.



As the actor turns a year older today, let's revisit some of the diverse character portrayals that Ranveer has brought to the viewers.

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

