Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann praised the film 'Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani', stating cinema is a "mirror of society" and the best medium for social messages. He lauded the makers for taking a risk on a story about the common man.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday, highlighted the role of cinema as a medium to connect with the society. The Punjab CM, who was present at the screening of the film 'Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani', spoke to ANI, heaping praise on the film's narrative. "Commercial films are usually preferred, but there are very few people who take risks for making movies that convey a message to society... Movies are the best medium for conveying a message to society. Cinema is a mirror of society, and a mirror never lies," he told ANI.

Speaking about the film, he added, "This is a story of the common man. We don't see such movies nowadays. I would like to congratulate the makers for taking the risk."

About 'Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani'

Directed by Rudra Jadon, 'Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani' stars Eshitta Siingh and Sanjay Bishnoi in the lead roles. The film follows the story of Pinaki, a manhole cleaner from a small town who shares an unusual yet tender bond with Mariyam, a vegetable vendor he meets during their daily commute to the city. When Mariyam suddenly disappears one morning, Pinaki is left anxious and searching for answers, setting him on an emotional journey that challenges his courage, hope, and love. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Dhananjay Sardeshpande, Hanuman Soni, Prernaa Mohod, Madan Deodhar, Sanjay Dhole, Hemant Kadam and Yogesh Sudhakar Kulkarni.

Political Leaders Attend Delhi Screening

In December last year, the makers held another screening for the film in the national capital. Several leaders from different political parties, including Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, MPs Jaya Bachchan and Ram Gopal Yadav, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, among others, attended the screening.