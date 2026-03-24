Speaking at the Gaddar Film Awards in Hyderabad, Megastar Chiranjeevi praised the Telangana government for supporting the film industry. In the same breath, he made a public request to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, asking his government to also encourage artists.

Telangana's Gaddar Film Awards

The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards ceremony was held with much fanfare in Hyderabad on Thursday. The event saw some big names in attendance, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and other political figures. The film fraternity was also out in full force, with stars like Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, and Jayasudha gracing the occasion.

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Megastar Chiranjeevi's Big Statement

During the event, Megastar Chiranjeevi made some headline-grabbing comments. "There's a saying that a kingdom, state, or country that honours its artists will always prosper. CM Revanth Reddy has understood this and is making it a reality," he said. Chiranjeevi added that the Chief Minister truly gets the impact of cinema, which is why he is actively promoting the industry. "For that, I thank him," he stated.

Heaping praise on the state government, Chiranjeevi said, "They are taking the time to ask about the problems facing Telugu cinema, discussing them, and finding solutions. Even the central government is promoting our culture and arts. Cinema has the power to boost a country's economy, and Revanth Reddy is working to make Hyderabad the first place people think of when they hear 'Indian cinema'."

In a surprising turn, he then addressed the situation in Andhra Pradesh. "I don't know if this is the right context or not... but the other Telugu state, Andhra Pradesh, has fallen behind in encouraging its artists and cinema," he declared. "From this stage, I am making a request to Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu. I hope that AP will also take inspiration from Telangana and introduce awards to encourage its artists," Chiranjeevi concluded.