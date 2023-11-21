Chiranjeevi calls out Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'distasteful' remarks on Trisha Krishnan

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has spoken out in favor of Trisha Krishnan after her 'Leo' co-star Mansoor Ali Khan made sexist remarks against her. Chiranjeevi posted a statement on his official X account on Tuesday, calling Mansoor out for his disgusting remarks about the South actress.

Chiranjeevi's post

Yesterday, The National Commission for Women decided to bring a suo moto case against Mansoor because of his disparaging statements about actress Trisha. The DGP has been asked to apply sections such as IPC 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to offend a woman's modesty). This move comes after a video of Mansoor emerged online where he is said claiming that he missed having a bedroom scene with Trisha in the recently released film 'Leo'.

The video

In the video, Mansoor said, "When I found out I was going to be in a film with Trisha, I assumed there would be a bedroom scene. I was expecting to bring her to the bedroom, as I had done with several actresses in past films. I have played numerous rape scenarios, so it's nothing new to me. But these people didn't even show Trisha to me on the set of Kashmir."

Mansoor refused to apologize

Mansoor addressed a news conference on November 21, 2023, after Nadigar Sangam, the South Indian Artistes' Association, temporarily banned him. They stated that they would withdraw it once he realized it and apologized for his statement.

"Nadigar Sangam made a mistake (by imposing a temporary ban until he apologizes)," he remarked. "They didn't even seek an explanation from me on this. They should have contacted me or sent me a message requesting an explanation. There should be an investigation. But it did not occur."

He stated that he was giving four hours to Nadigar Sangam to remove their statement against him. He questioned if he looked like someone who would apologize. He said that the media can say whatever they want to but people who know him, know what kind of a man he is.