Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chiranjeevi calls out Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'distasteful' remarks on Trisha Krishnan

    Chiranjeevi posted a statement on his official X account on Tuesday slamming Mansoor Ali Khan for his disgusting remarks about Trisha Krishnan.

    Chiranjeevi calls out Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'distasteful' remarks on Trisha Krishnan
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has spoken out in favor of Trisha Krishnan after her 'Leo' co-star Mansoor Ali Khan made sexist remarks against her. Chiranjeevi posted a statement on his official X account on Tuesday, calling Mansoor out for his disgusting remarks about the South actress.

    Chiranjeevi's post

    Yesterday, The National Commission for Women decided to bring a suo moto case against Mansoor because of his disparaging statements about actress Trisha. The DGP has been asked to apply sections such as IPC 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to offend a woman's modesty). This move comes after a video of Mansoor emerged online where he is said claiming that he missed having a bedroom scene with Trisha in the recently released film 'Leo'.

    Also Read: National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

    The video

    In the video, Mansoor said, "When I found out I was going to be in a film with Trisha, I assumed there would be a bedroom scene. I was expecting to bring her to the bedroom, as I had done with several actresses in past films. I have played numerous rape scenarios, so it's nothing new to me. But these people didn't even show Trisha to me on the set of Kashmir."

    Mansoor refused to apologize

    Mansoor addressed a news conference on November 21, 2023, after Nadigar Sangam, the South Indian Artistes' Association, temporarily banned him. They stated that they would withdraw it once he realized it and apologized for his statement. 

    "Nadigar Sangam made a mistake (by imposing a temporary ban until he apologizes)," he remarked. "They didn't even seek an explanation from me on this. They should have contacted me or sent me a message requesting an explanation. There should be an investigation. But it did not occur."

    He stated that he was giving four hours to Nadigar Sangam to remove their statement against him. He questioned if he looked like someone who would apologize. He said that the media can say whatever they want to but people who know him, know what kind of a man he is. 

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kanguva Suriya's magnum opus set to release on this date; Read more

    Kanguva: Suriya's magnum opus set to release on this date; Read more

    IFFI 2023: Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' first preview unveiled; Karan Johar graces the event SHG

    IFFI 2023: Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' first preview unveiled; Karan Johar graces the event 

    IFFI 2023 in Goa: Vijay Sethupathi attends festival and talks about his film 'Gandhi Talks' RBA

    IFFI 2023 in Goa: Vijay Sethupathi attends festival and talks about his film 'Gandhi Talks'

    Urfi Javed declines photos in surprising casual look; says "Kitni gandi lag ..." SHG

    Urfi Javed declines photos in surprising casual look; says "Kitni gandi lag ..."

    IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor faces oops moment while performing at the opening ceremony (Watch) RBA

    IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor faces oops moment while performing at the opening ceremony (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    IFFI 2023 in Goa: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more attend the film festival RBA

    IFFI 2023 in Goa: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more attend the film festival

    BESCOM blames rodents for fatal electrocution of mother and child in Bengaluru vkp

    BESCOM blames rodents for fatal electrocution of mother and child in Bengaluru

    OnePlus AI Music Studio launched Here is how you can make a new song in minutes gcw

    OnePlus AI Music Studio launched: Here's how you can make a new song in minutes

    Wait till November 24': Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Deepfake issue AJR

    'Wait till November 24': Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Deepfake issue

    Kanguva Suriya's magnum opus set to release on this date; Read more

    Kanguva: Suriya's magnum opus set to release on this date; Read more

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon