Chennai: Superstar Thalapathy Vijay to honour class 10 and 12 toppers of Tamil Nadu

Thalapathy Vijay noted for his charitable endeavours, has stated that he will celebrate Tamil Nadu's 10th and 12th grade toppers. The activities will take place in Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur on June 28 and July 3.



On June 10, Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) announced that the first event will take place at Thiruvanmiyur on June 28 where students who scored best marks in Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Theni, Thuthukudi, Thirunelveli, Thiruppur and Virudhunagar will be honoured.



The second event, which will cover the remaining districts, is scheduled on July 3. Thalapathy Vijay would present pupils with award certificates in front of their parents. Meanwhile, Vijay was most recently seen in the film 'Leo', which also starred Trisha. It is presently available on Netflix.



He will next appear in 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT). According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay would play two roles: hero and villain. Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj will play the heroes and villains, respectively.



The high-octane actioner will hit cinemas on September 5, 2024.

