Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chennai: Superstar Thalapathy Vijay to honour class 10 and 12 toppers of Tamil Nadu

    Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay will deliver diplomas and prizes to Tamil Nadu's 10th and 12th toppers. The activities will be held at Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur on June 28 and July 3.

    Chennai Superstar Thalapathy Vijay to honour class 10 and 12 toppers of Tamil Nadu RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay noted for his charitable endeavours, has stated that he will celebrate Tamil Nadu's 10th and 12th grade toppers. The activities will take place in Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur on June 28 and July 3.

    On June 10, Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) announced that the first event will take place at Thiruvanmiyur on June 28 where students who scored best marks in Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Theni, Thuthukudi, Thirunelveli, Thiruppur and Virudhunagar will be honoured.

    The second event, which will cover the remaining districts, is scheduled on July 3. Thalapathy Vijay would present pupils with award certificates in front of their parents. Meanwhile, Vijay was most recently seen in the film 'Leo', which also starred Trisha. It is presently available on Netflix.

    He will next appear in 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT). According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay would play two roles: hero and villain. Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj will play the heroes and villains, respectively.

    The high-octane actioner will hit cinemas on September 5, 2024.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa detained by Bengaluru police in murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa detained by Bengaluru police in murder case

    Aj kal bacche consent nahi lete..', Satrughan Sinha REACTS to Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding rumours ATG

    'Aj kal bacche consent nahi lete..', Shatrughan Sinha REACTS to Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding rumours

    Do you drink drinking water while standing? STOP now; know correct way to drink RBA

    Do you drink drinking water while standing? STOP now; know correct way to drink

    Kalki 2898 AD' trailer: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B's film showcases epic action in Dystopian drama (WATCH)

    'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B's film showcases epic action in Dystopian drama

    Kerala Malayalam actor Koottickal Jayachandran accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl; booked under POCSO Act RBA

    Kerala: Actor Koottickal Jayachandran accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl; booked under POCSO Act

    Recent Stories

    WATCH: Kamran Akmal makes 12 o'clock joke on Arshdeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh replies, 'Your filthy mouth..' RKK

    WATCH: Kamran Akmal makes 12 o'clock joke on Arshdeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh replies, 'Your filthy mouth..'

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali once asked Ameesha Patel to retire after Gadar ATG

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali once asked Ameesha Patel to retire after Gadar

    Karnataka govt warns of hefty fines for not installing HSRP number plates after June 12 vkp

    Karnataka govt warns of hefty fines for not installing HSRP number plates after June 12

    Petrol diesel price on June 11: How much it costs in YOUR city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on June 11: How much it costs in YOUR city?

    Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa detained by Bengaluru police in murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa detained by Bengaluru police in murder case

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon