Charlize Theron and director Baltasar Kormakur will reunite for a new action thriller, 'Six Clean Kills', at Universal Pictures. Theron is set to star and produce, with Kormakur directing. The film is based on an unreleased novel by Stan Parish.

Actress Charlize Theron and filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur are set to reunite for a new action thriller titled 'Six Clean Kills', according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project has been set up at Universal Pictures, with Kormakur attached to direct and produce the film, while Theron will produce and is also expected to star.

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According to reports, plot details of the thriller are being kept under wraps. The screenplay is being written by author and screenwriter Stan Parish and is based on his unreleased novel of the same name.

Reuniting After 'Apex' Success

The collaboration follows the success of Apex, the survival-action thriller directed by Kormakur and starring Theron alongside Taron Egerton. The film reportedly performed strongly on Netflix after its release on April 24 and continued to gain viewership in its second week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production and Studio Ties

Theron will produce the upcoming film under her Secret Menu banner as part of her first-look deal with Universal Pictures, alongside producers AJ Dix and Beth Kono. Kormakur will produce through Blueeyes Productions, while Parish will serve as executive producer.

Reports suggest the project began taking shape last year after Theron and Kormakur completed work on Apex. Theron has maintained a long-standing relationship with Universal Pictures through her appearances in multiple installments of the Fast & Furious franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kormakur is known for directing films such as 101 Reykjavik, Jar City and Everest, many of which explore survival and emotional endurance against harsh backdrops. He previously collaborated with Universal on Beast starring Idris Elba, according to The Hollywood Reporter.