Casting director Shanoo Sharma has tied the knot with Zabbas Khan. She announced the news on Instagram with pictures from the ceremony. Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra, flooded the post with congratulations.

Casting director Shanoo Sharma has tied the knot. On Saturday, she shared the happy news through a series of pictures on social media. The photos captured beautiful moments from the wedding ceremony, with Shanoo seen in a bridal outfit. In one of the glimpses, she is seen holding his hand with her henna-decorated palms, proudly showing off her wedding ring. The couple also shared affectionate moments, including hugs and kisses, offering a peek into their special day. In her caption, Shanoo wrote, "With Gods Grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with... With our parents' blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning. Wedding celebrations to follow in the near future... Married...@Official_zabbaskhan28 thank you for capturing our love!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanoo Sharma🌻 (@shanoosharmarahihai)

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Bollywood celebs congratulate the couple

Soon after the announcement, several Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes to the couple. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh reacted with a series of heart emojis. Parineeti Chopra, wrote, "Congratsssssss my girlll - the greatest news!" Kriti Sanon commented, "Wowww!!! Congratulations," while veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Congratulations. Love and prayers appears." Sussanne Khan wrote, "Congratulations darling Shanoo...bless u both with the greatest love story" "Hearts so so full..Today was so special," wrote Bhumi Pednekar in her heartfelt message for the couple. Sonam Kapoor also wrote, "Wow congratulations doll." Other celebrities, including Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Neena Gupta, Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna also shared heart emojis and congratulatory messages on the post. (ANI)