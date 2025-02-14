Captain America Brave New World: Liv Tyler reprises her role as Betty Ross; 15 years after her first MCU movie

Liv Tyler returns to acting in Captain America: Brave New World, reprising her role as Betty Ross. She was excited to rejoin after a break to focus on family. The film, featuring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, released today, February 14

Hollywood actor Liv Tyler has made her return to the big screen with 'Captain America: Brave New World.' She reprises her role as Betty Ross in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, marking her first movie role since her 2019 sci-fi drama 'Ad Astra.'

According to People, Tyler expressed her excitement about joining the cast again and shared that she felt deeply touched to be asked back. Recalling how she was approached for the role, she mentioned receiving a phone call stating that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige wanted to speak with her. Initially surprised, she wondered whether he would want to see her first, considering the long gap since her last Marvel appearance. Ultimately, she was invited back to reprise her role.

When asked what aspect of her return to acting thrilled her the most, Tyler conveyed that she was excited about the entire experience. She explained that she had taken a break from acting in recent years to spend time with her children. Coming back to such a significant project after the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic felt like a perfect reintroduction to her passion for acting.

Reflecting on her decision to return, Tyler shared that the combination of family elements and her character in the film played a major role in rekindling her love for acting. She also spoke about how her children reacted to her upcoming role, revealing that during a recent trip to see 'Dog Man,' they noticed a poster for 'Brave New World.' This moment made her realize that her children had never seen her in a movie before, and she eagerly anticipates taking them to the theater to watch her on the big screen.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, and Liv Tyler. Mackie leads the cast as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, while Ford steps into the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, who passed away in 2022. In this installment, Ross has been named President of the United States.

'Captain America: Brave New World' released in theatres on February 14.

