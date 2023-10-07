Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bubblegum poster OUT: SS Rajamouli endorses debut film of Roshan Kanakala, son of telegu anchor Suma

    Roshan Kanakala, son of Suma and Rajeev Kanakala, is set to make his debut in the film "Bubblegum," with SS Rajamouli revealing the first look. The film is a new-age love story directed by Ravikanth Perepu and boasts a talented crew

    Roshan Kanakala, the son of popular Telugu anchor-actor Suma Kanakala and actor Rajeev Kanakala, is poised to make his debut on the silver screen with the much-anticipated film "Bubblegum." The unveiling of the film's first look poster was a significant moment, and it garnered attention thanks to the endorsement of renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

    In the first look poster, Roshan can be seen alongside Maanasa Choudhary, who is also making her debut. The actors are posed together, surrounded by fairy lights against a red background, which symbolizes love.

    The first glimpse of the film is scheduled for release on October 10. SS Rajamouli shared the first look on social media and introduced Roshan while wishing the debutant success in leaving a lasting impression on the audience. In his tweet, Rajamouli wrote, "Congratulations to you, Roshan, on making your debut as an actor. Wishing you the best in making your mark and making Rajeev and Suma garu proud. Also, best wishes to the entire team of Bubblegum!"

     

    In the poster, Roshan looks charismatic in a printed red shirt, exuding youthful charm. "Bubblegum" is written and directed by Ravikanth Perepu, known for "Kshanam" and "Krishna and His Leela." The film is described as a new-age love story and is produced by Maheshwari Movies in association with People Media Factory. Sricharan Pakala has composed the film's music, while Suresh Ragutu is the cinematographer, and Nishad Yusuf is the editor.

    Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli, renowned for his last film "RRR," is gearing up for his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled "SSMB29." This action-adventure film set in Africa is expected to be made on a massive budget. There are reports suggesting that filming for the project will commence in September next year, following Mahesh Babu's completion of "Guntur Kaaram," directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

    In an earlier interview, renowned screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, who is Rajamouli's father, confirmed that Hollywood actors will also be cast in "SSMB29.''

