'Bro move over, Bua is here...', Riddhima Kapoor, Raha, Ranbir pose together in latest photo; Check

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are enjoying a family getaway in Thailand with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima has been sharing delightful glimpses of their trip, including heartwarming photos with Ranbir and Raha Kapoor, making fans adore the family bond

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 10:14 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are currently enjoying a family holiday in Thailand, having celebrated the New Year together. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing glimpses of their vacation on Instagram, including a heartwarming photo featuring Ranbir and his daughter Raha Kapoor.

In one of her recent Instagram Stories, Riddhima posted a photo of herself with Ranbir and Raha. She was seen holding Raha as they relaxed on the grass, with Ranbir lounging beside them. Riddhima humorously noted in her caption that she had taken over baby duties from Ranbir, emphasizing the bond she shares with her niece.

Earlier, Riddhima shared a cheerful selfie with Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor. The photo, captioned as a testament to their family-first values, garnered much attention from fans. In the picture, Alia Bhatt looked radiant in a black dress complemented by silver earrings and a neatly tied bun. Neetu Kapoor twinned with Alia in a similar black slit dress, while Riddhima opted for a gold-toned outfit, exuding elegance.

Riddhima also gave fans a sneak peek into their New Year celebrations, sharing a photo of Raha with her father Ranbir. Alia Bhatt was seen smiling at her daughter in the background. Riddhima captioned the series of images with an optimistic note, expressing her excitement for 2025 and wishing her Instagram followers a Happy New Year.

The family celebration also included Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and their mother Soni Razdan. Riddhima shared more photos, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, and Samaira Kapoor Sahni, highlighting the close-knit family atmosphere. Fans were particularly delighted to see Raha spending time with her parents, Ranbir and Alia.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor’s last release, Animal, was a blockbuster success. He recently completed the first schedule of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where he portrays Ram opposite Sai Pallavi’s Sita. Ranbir and Alia are also set to reunite on-screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, marking their first collaboration since Brahmāstra.

