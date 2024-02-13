Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bramayugam: Makers change Mammootty's character name ahead of release; Check

    The Kunjaman Illam filed the petition in court, stating that the role played by Mammootty in the movie Bramayugam as Kunjaman Potti is their family name and claiming that the film shows witchcraft that insults the family name and reputation.

    Bramayugam: Makers change Mammootty's character name ahead of release; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Mammootty's much-awaited film 'Bramayugam' is all set to hit theaters on February 15. However, the film landed in trouble after Kunjaman Illam moved the Kerala High Court, demanding to stop the release of the film. At the same time, the makers of the movie responded to the petition and stated that they were ready to change the name of the character as Kodumon Potti instead of Kunjaman Potti. The makers have also informed that an application was made in this regard. The action comes after Kunchaman Illam of Kottayam district filed a petition over the name Kunchaman Potti.

    The Kunjaman Illam filed the petition in court, stating that the role played by Mammootty as Kunjaman Potti is their family name and claiming that the film shows witchcraft that insults the family name and reputation. The petition also stated that they are afraid that using their family name in the film will deliberately tarnish the family and bring down their honor in front of society. 

    The movie is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The movie stars Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan, Amalda, and Manikandan Achari in the lead roles. The film is produced by Chakraborty Ramachandra and Sasikanth under the banner of Night Shift Studios. 

    Meanwhile, the film is being released in black and white and is directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The pre-booking of the movie has started and is getting good responses. The movie will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. The trailer of the movie was released yesterday.
     

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor's looks as Lord Ram finalised; actor looks minimalistic and lean- take a look RBA

    Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's looks as Lord Ram finalised; actor looks minimalistic and lean- take a look

    Poonam Pandey in trouble? Actress to faces Rs 100 crore defamation case RBA

    Poonam Pandey in trouble? Actress to faces Rs 100 crore defamation case

    Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel turns host again, shares savage Barbie-themed promo (WATCH) RBA

    Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel turns host again, shares savage Barbie-themed promo (WATCH)

    Jawan director Atlee gives glimpse of ASTRA Awards; thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan RBA

    'Jawan' director Atlee gives glimpse of ASTRA Awards; thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    Bramayugam: Plea in HC demanding to stop release of Mammootty's film; Here's why rkn

    Bramayugam: Plea in HC demanding to stop release of Mammootty's film; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Man spotted wearing Apple Vision Pro in Indiranagar netizens react gcw

    Bengaluru: Man spotted wearing Apple Vision Pro in Indiranagar; netizens react

    Israel's imminent incursion in Rafah sparks International alarm for urgent ceasefire talks, hundreds dead avv

    Israel's imminent incursion in Rafah sparks International alarm for urgent ceasefire talks, hundreds dead

    Kerala: Former panchayat secretary sentenced to 10 years in prison for forgery of bill worth over Rs 70000 rkn

    Kerala: Former panchayat secretary sentenced to 10 years in prison for forgery of bill worth over Rs 70000

    Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor's looks as Lord Ram finalised; actor looks minimalistic and lean- take a look RBA

    Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's looks as Lord Ram finalised; actor looks minimalistic and lean- take a look

    List of countries that accept UPI payments other than India vkp

    List of countries that accept UPI payments other than India

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon