    Boycott Maldives: FWICE appeals filmmakers to refrain from shooting in Maldives amidst controversy

    FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has taken a stand amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions deciding to boycott film shoots in the island nation

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has taken a stand amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives by deciding to boycott film shoots in the island nation. The decision comes in response to recent remarks made by Maldivian cabinet ministers concerning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film industry workers' union strongly condemned these remarks and urged its members and fellow filmmakers to support the ban.

    In an official statement, FWICE expressed its disapproval of the "irresponsible" and "ridiculous" remarks made by the Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statement emphasized the solidarity of FWICE members with the nation and its diverse culture. As a result, the FWICE announced its decision to boycott Maldives as a shooting location and encouraged filmmakers to choose similar locations within India to contribute to the development of tourism in the country.

    The press release further advised all producers, both in India and globally, to refrain from planning any shootings or production activities in Maldives. The FWICE affirmed its strong support for Prime Minister Modi and the nation as a whole.

    This move by FWICE aligns with a broader trend where various entities are distancing themselves from the Maldives in response to the derogatory comments made by Maldivian ministers. The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) also urged tourism and trade associations to stop promoting Maldives and redirect inquiries to Lakshadweep.

    ALSO READ: Visit Lakshadweep: Pankaj Tripathi says, 'People visit Maldives only to show off'

    The boycott Maldives trend gained momentum after certain Maldivian cabinet members mocked Prime Minister Modi's social media posts from his visit to Lakshadweep Islands. The movement has garnered significant support on social media, with notable Indian personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Salman Khan advocating for exploring Indian islands. As a result, several Indians have canceled their plans to visit the Maldives in solidarity with the movement.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 3:59 PM IST
