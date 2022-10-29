Box Office Report: Friday performance of ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’, and others is here!

The pace of collections for the three new release – Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God and Sharad Kelkar’s Har Har Mahadev, have slowed down in less than a week of their time at the box office. The Friday report of the ticket window is out – take a look at how the films performed.

This festive season saw the release of two Bollywood films – Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated film ‘Ram Setu’ and Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God. Given that the films were released in the theatres during Diwali and Chhath Puja, makers were hopeful that they will be able to benefit themselves from it. However, the films have only been seeing a steady decline in collections. As a result, neither Ram Setu nor Thank God have been able to earn up to 40 percent of their cost in four days.

Ram Setu: Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. On one hand, where the film earned Rs 15.25 crore on the first day, it saw a big drop on the second day of its release with Rs 11.4 crore as the collections for the second day. Cut to the present, according to the initial figures, the film did a business of Rs 7.30 crores on Friday. With this, the film’s total earnings have reached Rs 42.70 crore. It is expected that the film might cross the Rs 50 crore mark over the weekend.

Thank God: On one hand, where 'Ram Setu' has reached close to the figure of Rs 50 crore, 'Thank God' is still far off from this number. Starring actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh Thank God is also seeing a steady decline in its earnings. The film did a business of Rs 8.1 crore on the first day. At the same time, the film's earnings came down to Rs 6 crore on the second day. On the third day, the film did a business of Rs 4.15 crore with a decline of 30 percent. Its fourth-day collections stood at Rs 3.30 crore. Till now the total earnings of the film have been Rs 21.55 crore.

Har Har Mahadev: Made on a budget of Rs 10 to 15 crore, this Sharad Kelkar-starrer Marathi film has earned 40 percent of its cost in four days. The film, which was released on Tuesday, has earned Rs 4.86 crore till Friday. If we talk about the day-wise collection of the film, then 'Har Har Mahadev' did a business of Rs 2crore on the first day. At the same time, on the second, third, and fourth day, the film earned Rs 1.17 crore, Rs 0.94 crore, and Rs 0.75 crore respectively.

Kantara: Rishabh Shetty’s film ‘Kantara’ is about to complete a month at the box office. The film has so far earned around Rs 200 crore. If we talk about the earnings of the fourth Friday, then the film has done a business of Rs 5.50 crore on the 29th day.

