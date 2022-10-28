Freddy first look: Meet Kartik Aaryan aka Dr Freddy Ginwala

The first look of ‘Freddy’ shows Kartik Aaryan as ‘Dr Freddy Ginwala’. In this intense first-look poster, Kartik is seen holding dentures in his bloody hands.

After leaving everyone impressed with his performance in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ as ‘Rooh Baba’, Kartik Aaryan is once again going to enthrall the audience with his upcoming film ‘Freddy’. Makers of his forthcoming film released the first look of the actor in which he plays the character of ‘Dr Freddy Ginwala’.

Fans had eagerly been waiting to see Kartik Aaryan in ‘Freddy’, since the time the film was announced. And the wait is finally over, as the makers dropped the first look of the actor from this much-awaited film. It shows Kartik with an intense and intriguing look.

According to reports, Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Freddy’ will not be released in the theatres; instead, the film will be streamed on an OTT platform. Meanwhile, taking to Instagram on Friday, Kartik shared the first look with his fans with a post that said, “Dr Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon 🐢 #Freddy 🖤” Check out the post here:

The first look shows Kartik Aaryan holding dentures in his bloody hands. Before this, Kartik had shared another poster from the film which shows a set of dentures holding a rose in between, while it was kept on the back of a tortoise. Captioning this, Kartik wrote: “Slow And Steady Wins The Race 🙂 Be ready to enter the world of #Freddy 🖤 First look Aa raha hai 🐢.”

Produced by Balaji Films and Northern Lights, ‘Freddy’ is directed by filmmaker Shashank Ghosh. The film will also star actor Alaya F who has been cast as the female protagonist opposite Kartik Aaryan. While the film is expected to be released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar, the official date of release has not yet been announced.

He will also be seen in 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', apposite his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor Kiara Advani. Apart from that, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in ‘Shehzaada’. The film will mark his return with his ‘Luck Chhupi’ co-star ‘Kriti Sanon’. As for Kriti, the actress is also gearing up for the release of her multi-starrer film ‘Adipurush’. Helmed by Om Raut, the mega-budget film also features actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.