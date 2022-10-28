Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Freddy first look: Meet Kartik Aaryan aka Dr Freddy Ginwala

    The first look of ‘Freddy’ shows Kartik Aaryan as ‘Dr Freddy Ginwala’. In this intense first-look poster, Kartik is seen holding dentures in his bloody hands.

    Freddy first look: Meet Kartik Aaryan aka Dr Freddy Ginwala drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 7:07 PM IST

    After leaving everyone impressed with his performance in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ as ‘Rooh Baba’, Kartik Aaryan is once again going to enthrall the audience with his upcoming film ‘Freddy’. Makers of his forthcoming film released the first look of the actor in which he plays the character of ‘Dr Freddy Ginwala’.

    Fans had eagerly been waiting to see Kartik Aaryan in ‘Freddy’, since the time the film was announced. And the wait is finally over, as the makers dropped the first look of the actor from this much-awaited film. It shows Kartik with an intense and intriguing look.

    According to reports, Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Freddy’ will not be released in the theatres; instead, the film will be streamed on an OTT platform. Meanwhile, taking to Instagram on Friday, Kartik shared the first look with his fans with a post that said, “Dr Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon 🐢 #Freddy 🖤” Check out the post here:

    ALSO READ: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh to appear before a UP court; here is why

    The first look shows Kartik Aaryan holding dentures in his bloody hands. Before this, Kartik had shared another poster from the film which shows a set of dentures holding a rose in between, while it was kept on the back of a tortoise. Captioning this, Kartik wrote: “Slow And Steady Wins The Race 🙂 Be ready to enter the world of #Freddy 🖤 First look Aa raha hai 🐢.”

    Produced by Balaji Films and Northern Lights, ‘Freddy’ is directed by filmmaker Shashank Ghosh. The film will also star actor Alaya F who has been cast as the female protagonist opposite Kartik Aaryan. While the film is expected to be released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar, the official date of release has not yet been announced.

    ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan: I on OTT: Here’s when and where you can watch Mani Ratnam’s periodical drama

    He will also be seen in 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', apposite his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor Kiara Advani. Apart from that, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in ‘Shehzaada’. The film will mark his return with his ‘Luck Chhupi’ co-star ‘Kriti Sanon’. As for Kriti, the actress is also gearing up for the release of her multi-starrer film ‘Adipurush’. Helmed by Om Raut, the mega-budget film also features actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2022, 7:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh to appear before a UP court; here is why drb

    Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh to appear before a UP court; here is why

    Ponniyin Selvan I on OTT Here is when and where you can watch Mani Ratnam periodical drama drb

    Ponniyin Selvan: I on OTT: Here’s when and where you can watch Mani Ratnam’s periodical drama

    Did Parvathy Thiruvothu announce her pregnancy Here is everything you need to know drb

    Did Parvathy Thiruvothu announce her pregnancy? Here’s everything you need to know

    Here is how Neeraj Chopra is pumping up the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fever-ayh

    Here's how Neeraj Chopra is pumping up the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' fever

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: These 2 stars are tipped for special appearance during Monday Night RAW Halloween episode-ayh

    WWE: These 2 stars are tipped for special appearance during Monday Night RAW Halloween episode

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: It will come down to how well Indian batters handle SA pacers, believes Klusener snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: It will come down to how well Indian batters handle SA pacers, believes Klusener

    6 lifestyle changes you can make to avoid any hormonal balance sur

    6 lifestyle changes you can make to avoid any hormonal balance

    Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, attacked at San Francisco home - adt

    Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, attacked at San Francisco home

    Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh to appear before a UP court; here is why drb

    Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh to appear before a UP court; here is why

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini snt

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini

    Recent Videos

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon