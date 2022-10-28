Aditi Rao Hydari birthday: Rumoured boyfriend Siddharth has a special wish for the 'Princess of Heart'

On the special day of Aditi Rao Hydari, actor Siddharth shared a special message for his rumoured girlfriend on her birthday. Take a look at what he has to say for the birthday girl.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most popular actors in the South as well as in the Hindi film industry. Today, on October 28, the ‘Padmawat’ actor is celebrating her 36th birthday. On the eve of her birthday, multiple reports claimed that she had left for Chennai to bring in her birthday with rumoured boyfriend-actor Sidharth.

Amidst this, Siddharth shared a post on his Instagram handle that has got all the fans of the rumoured couple excited. He shared an adorable picture with Aditi Rao Hydari and put up a heartwarming caption along with it. Wishing Aditi on her special day, Siddharth wrote: “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams, The big ones, the small ones, And the ones yet unseen, Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't!❤️"

Not only fans but also celebrities have also dropped comments on this adorable picture of rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. While ‘Mirazapur’ actor Divyendu wrote “Nazar na lage”, several others including Zaheer Iqbal and Nakuul Mehta left heart emoticons.

As for the fans, one of the users wrote: “You guys look great together”, while another one wrote, “Bhabhi Mil Gayi Bhaiya”. There were also many who asked if the rumoured couple was planning to get married anytime soon or not.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari reportedly met on the sets of the film 'Maha Samudram' last year, after which speculations about their dating started doing rounds. Both the stars neither confirmed nor denied the dating rumours. The two were also seen together at the wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha in Chandigarh last year. On the work front, Aditi is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project with Netflix. At the same time, Siddharth was last seen in the web series 'Escape Live'.