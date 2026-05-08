Sunny Deol praised his brother Bobby Deol's upcoming film 'Bandar' after its teaser release, calling him 'my Lord Bobby'. Following his role in 'Animal', Bobby's new film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, is set for a June 5, 2026 release.

Sunny Deol on Friday gave a shout-out to his brother Bobby Deol after the release of the teaser of his upcoming film, 'Bandar'. Taking to Instagram, Sunny posted the teaser link of the film and wrote, "Loooking sooo gooood my Lord Bobby. #Bandar in cinemas on 5th June."

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Reacting to Sunny's post, Bobby dropped a string of red heart emojis in the section.

About 'Bandar'

Following the success of his intense performance in 'Animal', Bobby Deol seems to be venturing into an entirely different cinematic space with 'Bandar'. The film also boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet and Nagesh Bhonsle.

'Bandar' has been penned by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed titles such as 'Paatal Lok', 'Kohrra' and 'Udta Punjab'. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios, 'Bandar' is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.