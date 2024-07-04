Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria gets power, evicts Poulomi Das in mid-week elimination

Lovekesh is the current 'Baharwala' of the house and he was given a choice to eliminate between the bottom two contestants- Munisha and Poulomi where he saved Munisha.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is unfolding quickly and in just 12 days, three candidates from the show have been eliminated. Poulomi Das, like Neeraj Goyat and Payal Malik, was eliminated from the show. While the actress and model was not well appreciated by the other housemates, her most heated argument on the show was with Shivani Kumari.

Bigg Boss gives Lovekesh power

Lovekesh is the current 'Baharwala' of the house and he was given a choice to eliminate between the bottom two contestants- Munisha and Poulomi where he saved Munisha. After her eviction, Sana Sultan who was her close friend was seen crying.

Poulomi in the Bigg Boss house

Poulomi was occasionally seen coming into her own on the show, although her firm stance frequently resulted in fights in the house. Poulomi, on the other hand, was unable to establish solid bonds within the household. However, many people on the internet supported her, pointing out that Poulomi is more deserving than many other contenders and has promise.

