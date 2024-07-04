Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and others attend Mameru ceremony

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with an extravagant Mameru ceremony held at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 7:52 AM IST

    Ambani Family

    The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have commenced, starting with a grand Mameru ceremony hosted at their Mumbai residence, Antilia

    article_image2

    Nita Ambani

    Nita made a striking appearance in a pink, color-coordinated traditional Gujarati bandhej saree, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. The intricate patterns and vibrant hues of the saree highlighted her elegance and cultural pride, making her a standout at the event

    article_image3

    Nita Ambani

    Nita Ambani wore a graceful smile along with the pink Gujarati Bandhej saree. She paired the look with a statement neckpiece

    article_image4

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

    For the Mameru ceremony, Radhika chose a stunning lehenga adorned in pink and orange with intricate golden zari embellishments. Anant wore a orange ensemble

    article_image5

    Isha Ambani

    Isha Ambani wore a stunning orange saree and was seen posing with her son who was also colour co-ordinated in Orange like his mother

    article_image6

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a orange lehanga. She attended the event with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

    article_image7

    Manushi Chillar

    Manushi Chillar wore a orange saree and a statement neckpiece as she attended the Mameru ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

    article_image8

    Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani

    Isha Ambani was seen holding her twins Krishna, AadiyaShakti in both her arms. The twins are colour co-ordinated in the event's theme colour. Mukesh Ambani is seen in a peach ensemble

    article_image9

    Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

    Anil Ambani attended the Mameru ceremony in a white and blue ensemble whereas his wife Tina wore a red, orange saree

    article_image10

    Sloka Mehta, Akash Ambani

    Sloka and Akash also looked stunning in their respective colour co-ordinated dresses. Sloka wore a pink-orange lehanga whereas Akash wore a peach kurta

    article_image11

    Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani

    Mukesh Ambani posed along with his son and son-in-law Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal respectively. All three men looked dashing in peach outfits

