Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and others attend Mameru ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with an extravagant Mameru ceremony held at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai

Ambani Family

The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have commenced, starting with a grand Mameru ceremony hosted at their Mumbai residence, Antilia

Nita Ambani

Nita made a striking appearance in a pink, color-coordinated traditional Gujarati bandhej saree, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. The intricate patterns and vibrant hues of the saree highlighted her elegance and cultural pride, making her a standout at the event

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani wore a graceful smile along with the pink Gujarati Bandhej saree. She paired the look with a statement neckpiece

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

For the Mameru ceremony, Radhika chose a stunning lehenga adorned in pink and orange with intricate golden zari embellishments. Anant wore a orange ensemble

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani wore a stunning orange saree and was seen posing with her son who was also colour co-ordinated in Orange like his mother

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a orange lehanga. She attended the event with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar wore a orange saree and a statement neckpiece as she attended the Mameru ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani

Isha Ambani was seen holding her twins Krishna, AadiyaShakti in both her arms. The twins are colour co-ordinated in the event's theme colour. Mukesh Ambani is seen in a peach ensemble

Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

Anil Ambani attended the Mameru ceremony in a white and blue ensemble whereas his wife Tina wore a red, orange saree

Sloka Mehta, Akash Ambani

Sloka and Akash also looked stunning in their respective colour co-ordinated dresses. Sloka wore a pink-orange lehanga whereas Akash wore a peach kurta

Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani

Mukesh Ambani posed along with his son and son-in-law Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal respectively. All three men looked dashing in peach outfits

Latest Videos