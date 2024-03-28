Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Unexpected twist as Bigg Boss announces 'No Eviction' this week

    Nora, Ansiba, Sreerekha, Janmanu, Yamuna, Jasmine, Arjun, and Gabri were nominated for the next week. This is the first time Jasmine and Gabri are nominated.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

    The dramatic events took place in the Bigg Boss Malayalam season last week as Rocky got expelled from the house for assaulting fellow contestant Sijo. Later, Sijo was shifted to the hospital for further treatment. Following this, Bigg Boss announced that there would be no eviction this week.

    The show has frozen the voting lines by canceling the eviction nomination this time.Bigg Boss also announced that the nomination will be made next week. The third nomination of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 took place on Monday.

    Nora, Ansiba, Sreerekha, Janmanu, Yamuna, Jasmine, Arjun, and Gabri were nominated for the next week. This is the first time Jasmine and Gabri are nominated. Two contestants have been eliminated from the sixth season of the Bigg Boss Malayalam reality show on Sunday (March 25). The eviction was announced by host Mohanlal at the end of the episode. Comedian Suresh Kumar and Nishana were evicted from Bigg Boss last day. 

     The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day. 

     

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 8:26 AM IST
