Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin to be punished for physical attack on Jasmin? Mohanlal gives yellow card

In Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, Mohanlal listened to both sides of the story regarding a conflict between contestants Jasmin and Resmin Bai. Resmin received the first yellow card of the season as a result of their actions, with the additional punishment of facing direct nomination in two weeks

Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6, expecting to witness exciting developments and confrontations unfold within the house. Mohanlal questioned the contestants regarding the incident this week during the task where Resmin Bai physically assaulted Jasmin Jaffar. The host of the show was upset and was unwilling to listen to the two of them discuss the incident; instead, he asked Sijo John, Arjun Syam Gopan, and the other competitors what they thought about it.

Both Sijo and Arjun shared the belief that Resmin's actions were a mistake, as they perceived Jasmin to be merely following a directive given as part of this week's assignment to topple the current Power Team.

As part of this week's hotel task, Jasmin was tasked with bringing each contestant to the living room before her dance performance, following instructions from guest Shwetha Menon. However, when they were in the kitchen cooking, the power team refused to gather in the living room. Despite Jasmin's persistent pleas for compliance, the power team remained adamant. In frustration, Jasmin attempted to turn off the gas, angering Resmin, who forcefully pushed her hand away. While some contestants intervened to calm Resmin down, others offered comfort to a tearful Jasmin.

In Saturday's episode (May 11) Mohanlal solemnly listened to both sides of the story, including accounts from the fellow contestants. Following this, Resmin was reprimanded, with Mohanlal issuing the first yellow card of the season to Resmin. However, the yellow card was not the only punishment, as Resmin will also face direct nomination in two weeks. Jasmin expressed concern over Resmin's behavior, particularly as they were best friends.

