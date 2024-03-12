Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Arjun Syam is the first captain of the house

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: After the initial day, the first captain of the house was declared on Monday after a challenging task. Contestant Arjun Syam was declared the winner in the task eventually becoming the first captain of the new season.

Model and aspiring actor Arjun Syam has been crowned as the first captain of the house. Arjun's victory in the challenging physical task demonstrated his determination and skill and established the tone for the forthcoming competition. The announcement of the first captaincy task sparked excitement among the contestants, as they competed to assume authority within the house.

The task, which required diving into a pool of mud filled with balls to collect as many as possible, proved to be a trial of strength and strategy.

In addition to announcing that the winner would be the contestant with the most balls, Bigg Boss introduced a significant change in the rules. The traditional start and stop buzzers were replaced by green, yellow, and red lights similar to traffic signals. There was no longer a buzzer involved.

As per the new rules, competitors were required to enter the field when the light turned green and exit when it turned yellow. Furthermore, Bigg Boss declared that when the red light illuminated, any remaining contestants in the game would be eliminated.

Despite facing initial setbacks in the first round, where contestants struggled to adhere to the rules, the competition intensified as everyone strove to secure their leadership opportunity. However, amidst the competitive fervor, contestants Sijo and Rocky attracted criticism for their group play tactics.

In a strategic move that proved pivotal to his victory, contestant Sreerekha transferred her collected balls to Arjun in the final round, propelling him to the coveted captaincy position. Arjun's reaction of surprise and excitement upon being declared the winner resonated with both his fellow contestants and viewers alike.

Without delay, Arjun assumed his new role and promptly selected the inaugural power team of the house.

The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day. The winner of the season will take home the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 is set to broadcast on the Asianet channel, airing on weekdays at 9:30 pm and weekends at 9 pm. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the episodes on Disney Plus Hotstar.

