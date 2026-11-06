American singer Mary Millben celebrates the festival of Diwali by sharing her viral, soulful rendition of the devotional hymn 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare', spreading a message of light, love, and peace to her fans globally this festive season.

Global Celebrations of Diwali

Diwali is not just a celebration in India; the festival of lights is embraced across the globe, with people from different countries and cultures joining in the festivities with great enthusiasm. American singer Mary Millben is among those eagerly looking forward to the celebrations. On Friday, Mary expressed her excitement for the auspicious Hindu festival and delighted her fans by reposting her much-loved viral rendition of the devotional hymn ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’. Check out her soulful rendition of 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' here.

“1 John 1:5, ‘God is light, and in Him is no darkness at all.’ Diwali centralizes on light over darkness. If we claim fellowship with God, we must live lives that reflect His light. His light illuminates truth, love, holiness, and peace. This Diwali, let us take on the spirit and light of God!” - MM This coming Sunday, November 8th, the world will celebrate Diwali and Mary’s memorable performance of ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ comes alive again in your homes and hearts! Stay tuned for the full performance on Sunday! #Diwali #music #love #reels 🇺🇸🇮🇳🪔 — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) November 5, 2026

The Significance of the Hymn and Festival

In her post, she further wrote, "“1 John 1:5, ‘God is light, and in Him is no darkness at all.’ Diwali centralizes on light over darkness. If we claim fellowship with God, we must live lives that reflect His light. His light illuminates truth, love, holiness, and peace. This Diwali, let us take on the spirit and light of God!” - MM This coming Sunday, November 8th, the world will celebrate Diwali and Mary’s memorable performance of ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ comes alive again in your homes and hearts! Stay tuned for the full performance on Sunday! #Diwali #music #love #reels." In the video, Mary is seen in an orangish pink lehenga and sports a bindi on her forehead, and has donned jewellery. 'Om Jai Jagadish Hare’ is a popular Hindi devotional hymn, widely sung during Diwali and in Indian households across the world as an expression of faith, devotion and celebration.

Understanding the Festival of Lights

Diwali, known as the "festival of lights," is celebrated to signify the victory of good over evil. It commemorates the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the prosperity brought by Goddess Lakshmi, and, for Sikhs, the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from imprisonment. This year, Diwali is falling on November 8. (ANI)