Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena-Karan Veer Mehra's rivalry heats up as nominations intensify [WATCH]

In Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra's once-friendly bond turns into a fierce rivalry as intense nominations and personal confrontations fuel the drama.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 18 is witnessing some intense drama, with a major rivalry brewing between Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. Both are strong contenders on the show, known for their assertive gameplay, but the tides seem to have turned against each other in the recent episodes.

Vivian’s gameplay has evolved significantly after a conversation with his wife, Nouran Aly, pushing him to take a more aggressive approach. One of his first major moves was nominating Shilpa Shirodkar, severing their ties within the house. This was followed by a nomination of Karan Veer Mehra, signaling that their once-strong friendship was no more. The shift in Vivian’s attitude was clear—he no longer felt the need to keep up appearances for the sake of friendships.

The latest Bigg Boss 18 promo escalates the tension between the two as they clash over the ration task. The task offers contestants the opportunity to revoke nominations and add new ones, and Vivian takes the bold step of saving Yamini Malhotra while nominating Sara Arfeen Khan. However, the drama doesn’t end there. Shilpa Shirodkar, angered by Vivian’s actions, nominates him in return. A heated exchange follows between the two, with Shilpa accusing Vivian of comparing their 70-day friendship to the bond he shares with someone he’s known for just 20 days. She also slams him for being confused.

Karan Veer Mehra also joins the confrontation, criticizing Vivian for saving Yamini, claiming that Vivian is simply afraid of the other contestants. Vivian, visibly upset, retorts that Karan should not make decisions on his behalf, adding that their perspectives no longer align.

The dynamics between Vivian and Karan have shifted dramatically. What once was a supportive friendship is now a full-blown rivalry, and their clash is shaping up to be one of the key storylines of Bigg Boss 18. The drama continues to keep viewers hooked, as the tension between these two powerful personalities shows no signs of letting up.

