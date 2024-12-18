Entertainment

Kabir Bahia to Kartik: 5 Celebs Kriti Sanon has been linked with

Image credits: instagram

Tiger Shroff

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debut with the film 'Heropanti'. During this, both of them grew closer, but this relationship did not last long.

Kartik Aaryan

Kriti Sanon's heart also went out to Kartik Aaryan. However, she never broke her silence on this.

Prabhas

Kriti Sanon's name has also been linked with Prabhas. It is said that they became quite close during the film 'Adipurush'.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon dated the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during the shooting of the film 'Raabta'.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur's name has been linked with Kriti Sanon. However, both never talked about it.

Kabir Bahia

According to media reports, Kriti Sanon is currently dating businessman Kabir Bahia and is soon to marry him.

