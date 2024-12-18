Kabir Bahia to Kartik: 5 Celebs Kriti Sanon has been linked with

Entertainment
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debut with the film 'Heropanti'. During this, both of them grew closer, but this relationship did not last long.
Kriti Sanon's heart also went out to Kartik Aaryan. However, she never broke her silence on this.
Kriti Sanon's name has also been linked with Prabhas. It is said that they became quite close during the film 'Adipurush'.
Kriti Sanon dated the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during the shooting of the film 'Raabta'.
Aditya Roy Kapur's name has been linked with Kriti Sanon. However, both never talked about it.
According to media reports, Kriti Sanon is currently dating businessman Kabir Bahia and is soon to marry him.
