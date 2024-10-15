Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan becomes captain; Alice Kaushik and Shrutika has an ugly fight - WATCH

The drama in Bigg Boss 18 intensifies as emotions soar after the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. Arfeen Khan becomes the season’s first captain, but the spotlight quickly shifts to a fierce altercation between Alice Kaushik and Shrutika Raaj, leading to more tension among the housemates

The drama in Bigg Boss 18 continues to escalate, with emotions running high after the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. In the latest episode, the season's first captaincy task unfolded, leading to Arfeen Khan being declared the house’s first captain, referred to as the “Time God.” However, the focus soon shifted to a heated altercation between contestants Alice Kaushik and Shrutika Raaj.

The episode began with a minor disagreement involving Alice, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra, which quickly escalated into a larger misunderstanding. Although the trio eventually resolved their differences, Alice had a vulnerable moment where she broke down, revealing how the constant talk about family in the house was emotionally overwhelming for her.

The following morning saw the housemates planning their day while distributing breakfast. A major altercation erupted between Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra when Avinash refused to take on duties other than cooking. Tensions grew as Karan Veer Mehra joined the argument, leading to a fiery exchange.

Later, Bigg Boss summoned the contestants to the activity room for the captaincy task. The housemates were asked to eliminate contestants they believed were not fit to be the “Time God” by pinning dolls representing them. The winner would gain the power to reverse previous decisions made in the house.

During Shrutika Raaj’s turn, she disqualified Alice Kaushik from the captaincy race, accusing her of isolating herself and spending most of her time with Eisha and Avinash. Shrutika also claimed that Alice had repeatedly mocked her South Indian accent. In her defense, Alice explained that she found the accent endearing and meant no offense, but Shrutika remained firm in her belief that Alice was ridiculing her.

After the task, Alice confided in Eisha and Avinash, expressing frustration at Shrutika’s accusations. In a moment of anger, Alice allegedly called Shrutika derogatory names, feeling that Shrutika should have addressed the issue directly if she had taken offense to the mimicry. Alice, upset, believed she was being unfairly portrayed and accused Shrutika of attempting to tarnish her image in front of South Indian viewers.

With Arfeen Khan as the first captain, the house is now set for more intense confrontations and explosive drama in the coming days.

