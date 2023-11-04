Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan confronts Mannara Chopra for 'molest' remark; says this to her

    Salman Khan addresses controversy on 'Bigg Boss' as he scolds Mannara Chopra for using 'molest' comment, which had earlier sparked heated arguments among contestants.

    Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan confronts Mannara Chopra for 'molest' remark; says this to her SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    On Friday, the Bigg Boss show had a special episode called "Weekend Ka Vaar" with Salman Khan, where he spoke with the contestants about their performance in the past week. During the episode, Salman Khan scolded Mannara Chopra for using the word "molest" in a comment she made about another contestant, Khanzaadi. He told Mannara that it was wrong to use such a serious word and advised her to be more careful with her choice of words.

    The incident happened when Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, and Navid Sole were having fun together. Khanzaadi tried to lift Abhishek in a playful manner, but Mannara made a controversial comment, suggesting that Khanzaadi was "molesting" Abhishek. This upset Khanzaadi, who confronted Mannara about her comment. Even though other contestants like Anurag Dobhal and Abhishek Kumar called out Mannara for her comment, she didn't take it seriously, which made Khanzaadi leave the room.

    Later, in a different room, Khanzaadi shared the incident with other contestants, and they were disappointed with Mannara's behavior. Many people advised Mannara to apologize, but she refused, which led to a heated argument involving several contestants, including Arun Mashettey, Sunny Aryaa, Anurag Dobhal, and Manasvi Mamgai.

    Salman addressed Khanzaadi's concerns

    Salman Khan also addressed another issue brought up by Khanzaadi regarding Abhishek Kumar's behavior. She had earlier expressed her concerns about Abhishek's actions to her fellow contestants Arun Mashettey and Sunny Aryaa. Salman asked Khanzaadi if she appreciated the attention she received from Abhishek and if she was comfortable with his growing closeness to her. Khanzaadi admitted that she did enjoy Abhishek's attention.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)


    Salman Khan on Elvish Yadav's Trophy Controversy

    Elvish Yadav, who won 'Bigg Boss OTT 2,' and a previous contestant named Manisha Rani came to the 'Bigg Boss 17' Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote their song. They had a dance performance on the show, along with Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss stage.

    After their dance, Salman Khan jokingly asked Elvish if he had brought something with him - "Aap toh aagaye usse saath nahi laaye?" Elvish asked, "Kisko? (Who)" Salman Khan playfully replied, "oh aap hume lautana chahte the?(Oh, you wanted to return us something)" and added, "Your trophy." Elvish laughed and explained the trophy controversy. He stated "I never wanted to return. It all happened because there was too much negativity online. Someone started spreading negativity, made memes about me and did negative PR. So I thought if this is happening because of the trophy then take the trophy from me but don't spread negativity."

    ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav's image of playing with 'snakes' amid ongoing 'snake venom' FIR goes viral; Here's what he said

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS stars V, Jimin playfully halted Jungkook's live session - WATCH vma

    BTS stars V, Jimin playfully halted Jungkook's live session - WATCH

    Dunki Drop 1 bash: Does Shah Rukh Khan personally answer 'ASK SRK' questions? Here's what he said ATG

    'Dunki' Drop 1 bash: Does Shah Rukh Khan personally answer 'ASK SRK' questions? Here's what he said

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent snaps erupt 'patch-up' rumours with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent snaps erupt 'patch-up' rumours with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

    'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon film fly high? Check anr

    'Garudan' opening day collection: Did Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon's film fly high? Check

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu new video shows she is going through therapy session RBA

    What is Cryotherapy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new video shows she is going through therapy session

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Achraf Hakimi: Top 10 performances by the football star osf

    Happy Birthday Achraf Hakimi: Top 10 performances by the football star

    ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya posts a heartwarming message after getting ruled out of the tournament avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya posts a heartwarming message after getting ruled out of the tournament

    football Luis Figo turns 51: 6 famous quotes by the football legend osf

    Luis Figo turns 51: 6 famous quotes by the football legend

    Malicious campaign misusing ED Congress refutes betting app links to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gcw

    'Malicious campaign, misusing ED': Congress refutes betting app links to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

    'Ganpati not our culture...' statement by Sanehalli Swamiji gets slammed by Pro-Hindu organisations vkp

    'Ganpati not our culture...' statement by Sanehalli Swamiji gets slammed by Pro-Hindu organisations

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon