Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal alleges Munawar Faruqui touched her without consent, says 'hath pakad liya tha'

    Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: The first contestant to be eliminated from the reality programme was Soniya Bansal. The actor has now accused Munawar Faruqui of touching her against her will. Read more 
     

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal alleges Munawar Faruqui touched her without consent, says 'hath pakad liya tha' RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    With every episode, Bigg Boss 17 is finding its groove. In the most recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Soniya Bansal became the first competitor to be evicted from the reality programme. After being removed from the competition, Bansal spoke candidly about her interactions with the other participants and levelled some startling accusations on comic Munawar Faruqui. 

    Soniya Bansal accused the comedian of groping her without permission in an interview with Times Now. She said "I had very little interaction with Munawar. I would never listen to him; hence, he would prefer not to talk to me. I had maintained by safe distance from him," she said.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Bansal also said that Munawar held her hands once, following which she asked him to speak from a distance. "I expected him to maintain distance from me," she said.

    Soniya went on to discuss the bond between Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. The actor added Chopra is a very strong-willed girl and is playing a game, calling it false. "She feels that she is very weak in the game but she is using Munawar to survive in the game," she said.

    For those who don't know, Bansal started off in modelling. Later, she worked in Hindi films with Shakti Kapoor, including Naughty Gang (2019), Dubki (2021), and Game 100 Crore Ka (2022). The actor, who is from Agra, most recently starred in the Telugu flicks Dheera and Yes Boss this year.

    Samarth Jurel, meanwhile, was a wildcard entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house. Isha Malviya refuted the actor's assertion that she is now dating her. 

    Bigg Boss 17 contestants 
    Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Samarth Jurel, and Manasvi Mamgai are the contenders for Bigg Boss 17.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam TV serial actress Renjusha Menon found dead anr

    Malayalam TV serial actress Renjusha Menon found dead

    Singham 3: Ranveer Singh stuns as Simmba in new poster; Rohit Shetty calls him 'favourite' ATG

    Singham 3: Ranveer Singh stuns as Simmba in new poster; Rohit Shetty calls him 'favourite'

    Coutney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and others 'devasted' with Mathew Perry's death; Read ATG

    Couteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and others 'devastated' with Matthew Perry's death; Read

    Halloween Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber's The Flintstones theme party is a hit (Photos) RBA

    Halloween: Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber's The Flintstones theme party is a hit (Photos)

    Ananya Panday birthday: Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor wish BFF with heartfelt pictures [Photos] ATG

    Ananya Panday birthday: Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor wish BFF with heartfelt pictures [Photos]

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam TV serial actress Renjusha Menon found dead anr

    Malayalam TV serial actress Renjusha Menon found dead

    Karnataka govt explores mobile app solution for taxi and auto rickshaw drivers vkp

    Karnataka govt explores mobile app solution for taxi and auto rickshaw drivers

    India vs England: KL Rahul bags second WC 'Best Fielder' medal in unique fashion; WATCH spectacular reveal snt

    India vs England: KL Rahul bags second WC 'Best Fielder' medal in unique fashion; WATCH spectacular reveal

    Singham 3: Ranveer Singh stuns as Simmba in new poster; Rohit Shetty calls him 'favourite' ATG

    Singham 3: Ranveer Singh stuns as Simmba in new poster; Rohit Shetty calls him 'favourite'

    Photos Nora Fatehi flaunts her cleavage in black body-hugging gown with plunging neckline RBA

    (Photos) Nora Fatehi flaunts her cleavage in black body-hugging gown with plunging neckline

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon