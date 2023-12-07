Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan takes a stand; confronts Vicky Jain for dominating behaviour

    In the recent episode of Bigg Boss, Sana Raees Khan confronted Vicky Jain over his dominating behavior, expressing how it has become excessively overwhelming for her to handle.

    In the most recent installment of the reality TV show "Bigg Boss," Lawyer Sana Raees Khan actively asserted her presence in the Bigg Boss house. She talked openly about how tough it has been for her emotionally, especially dealing with Vicky Jain's dominating behavior.

    Sana and Vicky were kept in the same room,  leading Sana to express a sense of suffocation due to Vicky's overwhelming presence. However, in a recent turn of events, Sana has decided to vocalize her sentiments,  and told Vicky that she won't tolerate feeling suppressed by him.  In the episode that aired yesterday, viewers saw Sana scolding Vicky, making it clear that she won't let anyone silence her.

    Mannara Chopra, a fellow contestant, aligned herself with Sana, advising her to cease providing justifications to others, asserting that she owes no one an explanation for her actions.

    Notably, Sana places a high value on her friendships, as evidenced by her sincere apology to Ankita Lokhande for any distress she may have caused. Furthermore, she demonstrated her loyalty by standing up for Ankita when Vicky engaged in a heated exchange with her.

    Towards the end of the episode, a group of contestants, including Vicky, Ankita, Sana, Khanzaadi, Anurag, and Abhishek, were put in the same room. Now, the audience is excited to see how Sana will manage the relationships and dynamics with her fellow contestants in this confined space.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain clash over nominations during room shuffling; Read more

