Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to delight their fans with a Diwali treat as their much-anticipated film, Tiger 3, is scheduled for release on November 12, coinciding with the festive day. However, the duo has more in store for their followers, with Katrina making a special appearance on Salman Khan's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 17, for a Diwali promotion of Tiger 3.

ColorsTV shared a new promo on their official X handle, announcing the Diwali-themed episodes of Bigg Boss 17 with the caption, "Stage sajega shaandaar sitaaron ke saath. Are you ready for the Bigg Boss Diwali Party?" The promo revealed that Katrina Kaif, along with Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, will join the show for some festive fun. Bigg Boss exclaimed in the promo, "Aayengi Katrina roshan karne Diwali ki shaam (Katrina will come to light up the Diwali evening)."

Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has generated significant excitement, especially with Emraan Hashmi portraying the villainous character. The spy thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, has already made a splash at the box office with over 2.7 lakh tickets sold for more than 10,000 shows, amassing a staggering Rs. 8 crore in advance booking sales. Fans eagerly anticipate the dual celebration of witnessing their favorite stars on both the big screen and television this festive Diwali.

